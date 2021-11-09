CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Why you should consider closing the toilet lid after flushing

By Daniel Maslowski
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9tDE_0cr2z4RB00

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Thorough hand washing and sanitizing are now second nature thanks to COVID-19, but a new study has also highlighted the dangers of open toilet lids, uncovered garbage bins, and defective plumbing drains in spreading infections in public bathrooms.

Researchers from the ANU and University of South Australia assessed 38 different studies from 13 countries that investigated the risk of infectious disease transmission in public bathrooms. They found that leaving toilet lids open after flushing can disperse contaminated droplets and particles as far as 4½ feet and can remain in the air for more than 30 minutes. One 2021 study estimated that the number of particles from a toilet flush was equivalent to droplets from a person talking loudly for just over six and a half minutes.

How we get flooding in winter

Open-lid toilet flushing was not the only concern however. Uncovered garbage bins in public bathrooms are also flagged as a risk, especially if located under or close to electric hand dryers. Of the 38 studies, 6 investigated bacterial dispersal in public bathrooms and found that jet air dryers can potentially spread droplets as far as 9 feet. It was also found that ineffective hand washing or hand drying, poor surface cleaning, and blocked drains can contribute to heavy bacterial and viral loads in bathrooms.

Co-author of the paper, UniSA environmental scientist Professor Erica Donner , says anecdotal evidence suggests that people have been avoiding public bathrooms for the past 18 months due to perceived risks of COVID-19 transmission. “Some people have been worried about using public washrooms during the pandemic, but if you minimize your time in the bathroom, wash and dry your hands properly, and don’t use your mobile phone, eat or drink, then the risks should be low, especially if the bathroom is well maintained,” Professor Donner says. She added, “As borders open up and cases increase, people can protect themselves against COVID-19 infection by continuing to practice good hygiene. This includes hand washing and sanitizing, disinfecting door handles, toilet lids and other frequently touched surfaces… These habits will not only lower the risk of COVID-19 infection but also limit the risk of bacterial infections.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

What you should consider when buying a pipe

Are you in the market for a cannabis pipe but have no idea what you are looking for? When looking for a pipe, do you want to make sure that you choose the absolute best one for you?. Marijuana pipes come in all shapes and sizes. They can be made...
Lifehacker

You Should Really Consider a Tankless Water Heater

Hot water heaters can be a contributor to high energy bills, especially during the winter months. Conventional water tanks can be replaced with a “tankless” on demand water heater, which requires some investment up front but can help you save on energy costs long term. If you’re considering making the switch, here are some things to keep in mind.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
University Daily Kansan

Column: You should seriously consider cutting beef out of your diet

Four years ago I completely cut beef from my diet. My reasoning is twofold; consuming beef can have serious health consequences, and the cattle industry is full of abuse and neglect toward its animals. Cutting out beef benefits the animals, the world around us as well as your overall health.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flushing#Lids#Hand Hygiene#Weather#Plumbing#Wutr#Anu#Unisa
Tree Hugger

Why You Should Consider Growing Fava Beans in Your Garden

Fava beans (Vicia faba), or broad beans as we call them here in the UK, are one of my favorite crops. Yet I think they are often overlooked when people are deciding what to grow in their gardens. Many people grow other beans like French beans (Phaseolus vulgaris), but tend to ignore this particular option. That seems a shame. Here are some reasons why you should reconsider growing fava beans.
GARDENING
Best Life

If You Notice This With Your Eyes, It Could Be the First Sign of MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable disease whose symptoms both vary greatly from patient to patient, and are easy to miss. The long-lasting illness affects more than 900,000 people in the United States, according to the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation, and symptoms tend to worsen over time. That's why it's important to get an early MS diagnosis, and the key is knowing the warning signs. Though each patient's case is different, there are certain common indications of MS that often show up at the beginning, one of which affects your eyes. Research shows that half of MS patients experience it, and it's the first sign in 20 percent of people with the disease. Read on to know what you should look out for.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

5 Foods That Lower Blood Pressure

Around one-in-three people in the US suffer from high blood pressure. Spinach, beans, bananas, avocados and even coffee are among the foods that could lower blood pressure, research finds. All contain potassium which, along with lower sodium, can help to reduce hypertension. Around 5 grams of potassium per day is...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

This Sweet Fruit Can Help Lower Blood Sugar Within 30 Minutes

Many of us enjoy figs in jam-form when spread on toast or filled in snack bars, but there’s nothing like eating the fresh fruit. Though not as common as some of its fruity counterparts, fresh figs (currently in-season!) have a sweet, floral flavor that can be just as scrumptious. Plus, new research finds that figs contain a powerful hormone that can improve blood sugar levels in as little as 30 minutes!
HEALTH
shefinds

The Super-Dehydrating Drink No One Over 50 Should Be Having Because It Causes Eye Bags

Do you ever have one of those mornings where you wake up and your face still looks tired? This happens to most of us, and it usually boils down to under-eye circles. Many people believe that dark circles signify a lack of sleep, but they can be also caused by an array of different factors that vary from skincare routine to genetics and even potentially allergies. Another factor? Nutrition. Eating the wrong foods can dry out your skin and cause puffiness that results in under-eye circles.
LIFESTYLE
L.A. Weekly

3 Weird Symptoms That Suggest You Have Anxiety

Anxiety expresses itself in a variety of ways. Here are some symptoms you might be surprised to learn are indicators. Anxiety is extremely common. Although we’ve all experienced it in one form or another, it’s a condition that can express itself in a variety of ways, from overt forms, like getting nervous before a job interview, to more hidden ones, like losing your appetite when faced with a stressful situation. This at times makes it difficult to recognize.
MENTAL HEALTH
FIRST For Women

Eating More of This Delicious Snack May Lower Your Risk of Heart Disease and Death

If the fall season makes you think of nuts, that’s a good thing! Nuts and seeds are health food staples because they’re so densely packed with nutrients. From pecan granola to pumpkin seed bread, these little crunches of protein are the perfect addition to any dish. To take it a step further, a fatty acid in nuts, seeds, and plant oils may reduce your risk of heart disease and death.
HEALTH
Sentinel

Foods that raise blood glucose levels the most

For people with diabetes, take normal control over their levels over glycemia is basic, to avoid like episodes over hyperglycemia (high increase over glucose over blood) or hypoglycemia (significant decrease over glucose) . And in this aspect the nutrition plays an essential role. Hyperglycemia is something that usually occurs more...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Diabetes drug slows kidney function decline

Clinical trial data reveal that dapagliflozin— a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor prescribed to treat diabetes—reduces the rate of kidney function decline in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The findings will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2021 November 4–November 7. The DAPA-CKD trial randomized 4,304 participants with CKD to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy