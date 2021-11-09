CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

China Builds Mockups of US Navy Ships in Area Used for Missile Target Practice

By Foreign Desk Staff
foreigndesknews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinas military has built mockups in the shape of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier...

foreigndesknews.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
albuquerqueexpress.com

US 'absolutely' could defend Taiwan from China, says US top General

Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen Mark Milley on Wednesday said that the American military "absolutely" could defend Taiwan from a potential Chinese attack if asked to do so. Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, Milley said he did not expect China to attempt...
FOREIGN POLICY
State
Washington State
Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics/Video: US Navy just tested missiles on Iran’s doorstep

Last week, the U.S. Navy conducted new missile tests in the Persian Gulf off the coast of Iran, proving their proficiency in operating a missile system that can target and destroy enemy speed boats, such as the ones Iran uses. On Sunday, the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet and naval forces...
MILITARY
foreigndesknews.com

Russia’s Latest Stealth Submarine Has the Pentagon Worried

One of Russia’s largest and most complex submarines, the K-329 Belgorod, has officially started its sea trials, as per expert naval analysis. The Belgorod is one of the largest submarines in terms of displacement in existence today, exceeded only by the Soviet — now Russian — Typhoon class, which is coincidentally the largest submarine ever built. The design is also larger than the American Ohio-class submarines, the largest submarines ever commissioned into the United States Navy. The K-329 is in essence a highly modified Oscar-II class submarine, a nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine design.
MILITARY
AFP

Cambodia hits back at US sanctions over naval base

Cambodia on Friday angrily condemned a US decision to sanction two senior military officials over a contentious naval base, accusing Washington of showing "utter contempt" for its sovereignty. The US Treasury Department this week announced it was freezing any US assets and criminalising transactions with senior defence ministry official Chau Phirun and naval commander Tea Vinh over alleged corruption linked to the Ream Naval Base. Washington accused the pair, along with other Cambodian officials, of conspiring to inflate costs at the base to pocket the proceeds. "Cambodia strongly deplores the long-arm jurisdiction of the United States over Cambodian officials on the basis of groundless allegations driven by geopolitical motives," the Cambodian foreign ministry said in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
Idaho8.com

China is building mock versions of US military ships in the desert

China’s military has constructed mockups in the shape of a US Navy aircraft carrier and US warships, possibly for target practice, according to Maxar satellite images reviewed by the independent United States Naval Institute (USNI). Satellite images from China’s northwest Xinjiang region appear to show a full-scale outline of a...
MILITARY
houstonmirror.com

US top general: China's hypersonic missile test a 'Sputnik moment"

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said China's hypersonic missile test is "very close" to the "Sputnik moment" that triggered the Cold War space race between the U.S. and commu. Milley's warning underscores U.S. concerns about China's rapid military expansion and the development of advanced weaponry.
MILITARY
foreigndesknews.com

Russia Holds Black Sea Navy Drills With Eye on US Ships

Russia’s Black Sea naval forces practiced destroying enemy targets on Tuesday as Moscow bristled at the presence of two U.S. warships in the area. President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russian forces could observe the USS Mount Whitney navy command ship “through binoculars or in the crosshairs of its … defense systems” and complained about NATO activity near Russia’s borders.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Satellite Catches China Building Huge Mockups of U.S. Warships to Blow Them Up

Satellite images captured over China show full-scale mockups of U.S. warships as part of what appears to be a huge military target range. The alarming images show outlines of a U.S. carrier and at least two missile destroyers in the middle of the Taklamakan Desert in northwest China. According to Reuters, the satellite also spotted huge rail system mounted by a ship-size target, which could simulate a moving military vessel. The independent U.S. Naval Institute said in a report that the mockups of U.S. ships were part of a new target range developed by the Chinese military in preparation for a future naval conflict between the two superpowers. However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin pleaded ignorance when asked about the images on Monday, telling reporters: “I’m not aware of the situation you mentioned.”
MILITARY
foreigndesknews.com

Taiwan Says China Seeking to Degrade Its Military and Morale

Taiwan on Tuesday said China is seeking to take control of the island by wearing down its military capabilities and influencing public opinion, while avoiding an all-out military conflict that could likely draw in the United States. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said in a biennial report that Beijing is employing “gray...
POLITICS
foreigndesknews.com

Chinese Forces Exercise Near Taiwan in Response to US Visit

Chinese military forces are holding exercises near Taiwan in response to a visit by a U.S. congressional delegation to the island. The drills in the area of the Taiwan Strait are a “necessary measure to safeguard national sovereignty,” China’s Defense Ministry said in an announcement Tuesday that gave no details on the timing, participants and location of the exercises.
MILITARY

