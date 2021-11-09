Mercer High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

MERCER, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Mercer’s returning plenty of players from last year’s 12-win, playoff team. Coach Joe Venasco states, “Fifteen of sixteen rostered players are coming back (lone loss was Sam Ellison – who graduated). We hope to continue to build off of last year’s successes and continue to improve. We have a lot of returning experience and the kids are excited to get started.”

The Mustangs’ Logan Turton, Jake Mattocks, Woody Nickel, Dom Pugh, Connor Grossman and Nate Haines all started last season. Turton led the team in scoring with a 12.1 scoring average. Mattocks put together a stat line of 11.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest. Nickel scored 8.5 points while Pugh averaged 5.1 points and 5.2 boards.

“We’ll be relying on a strong senior class that consists of Logan [Turton], Woody [Nickel], Dom [Pugh], Connor [Grossman], and Julian [Lawrence],” says Venasco. “All are returning letter winners and played vital roles in our success last year. In addition, Jake Mattocks and Nate Haines played major roles and will be juniors this year.”

Mercer is set to open the new campaign in the Laurel Tip-Off Tournament on December 10.

Mercer Mustangs

Head Coach: Joe Venasco

2020-21 Record: 12-10 (10-6), Region 1

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 46.0

Scoring Defense: 45.8

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Logan Turton – 12.1

Rebounding: Jake Mattocks – 8.5

2021-22 Schedule

Dec. 10 – vs. Riverside (at Laurel Tip-Off Tournament)

Dec. 11 – at Laurel Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 14 – Lakeview

Dec. 16 – at Portersville Christian

Dec. 21 – Jamestown

Dec. 22 – Slippery Rock

Dec. 27 – Mercer Christmas Tournament

Dec. 28 – Mercer Christmas Tournament

Jan. 4 – at Kennedy Catholic

Jan. 7 – Commodore Perry

Jan. 11 – at Farrell

Jan. 13 – West Middlesex

Jan. 15 – at Rocky Grove

Jan. 18 – at Reynolds

Jan. 21 – at Lakeview

Jan. 28 – at Jamestown

Feb. 1 – Kennedy Catholic

Feb. 4 – at Commodore Perry

Feb. 8 – Farrell

Feb. 11 – at West Middlesex

Feb. 15 – Rocky Grove

Feb. 18 – Reynolds

