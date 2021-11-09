Cardinal Mooney High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The defending District champion Cardinal Mooney Cardinals are seeking another deep run in the playoffs this year. After posting a 17-5 mark last year, the Cardinals appear to be another tough out in this season’s basketball landscape.

“We expect to compete for a Steel Valley championship and another district championship,” states coach Carey Palermo. “We play a tough schedule that prepares us for the tournament. We want to build on the last couple of seasons.”

The Cardinals return 7 letter winners, three of which were starters. “ Mick Hergenrother is the unquestioned leader,” Palermo says. “He’s out point guard, a three-year starter. He averaged about 14 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds last year.”

Jack Pepperney and Drew Pecchia also are returning seniors. Both players started last season and will look to serve as leaders of the team this coming year. James Campbell, Jack Desmond, Jack Phillips and Jaxon Menough all have varsity experience under the belts.

A group of sophomores that includes Ashton O’Brien, Rocco Turner, Matteo Fortuna, Nick Pregibon, Jibri Carter Jr and Will Desmond all will seek playing time this winter.

The season tips off on November 30 with a matchup against Western Reserve.

Cardinal Mooney Cardinals

Head Coach: Carey Palermo

2020-21 Record : 17-5 (1-2), 3rd place in SVC

Last 5-Year Record: 50-64 (43.9%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 54.5

Scoring Defense: 45.6

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring : Mike Pelini – 18.2

Rebounding : Mike Pelini – 6.8

Assists: Mick Hergenrother – 3.8

Steals: Mick Hergenrother – 3.6

Field Goal Percentage : Thomas Fire – 46.2%

Three-Point Percentage : Mike Pelini – 34.4%

Free Throw Percentage: Mike Pelini – 77.3%

2020-21 Steel Valley Conference Standings (League Record)

Chaney – 4-0

Ursuline – 3-3

Cardinal Mooney – 1-2

East – 1-4

PREVIEW

-Mooney closed out the 2020-21 season with their first winning record (17-5) since 2015-16 (14-8).

-The Cardinals saw an increase in wins by 5 games (12 to 17) from the previous year. That’s the most wins compared to the year prior since 2011-12 (6) to 2012-13 (12) by 6 victories.

-Mooney defeated Waterloo – 58-55 in overtime – to take the Division III Northeast 2 District title. The Cardinals were eliminated in the Regionals by the eventual state champion, Lutheran East (74-31).

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 30 – at Western Reserve

Dec. 3 – Urban Scholars

Dec. 4 – at Struthers

Dec. 10 – Fitch

Dec. 11 – at Canfield

Dec. 14 – at Harding

Dec. 22 – at Salem Holiday Classic

Dec. 23 – Salem Holiday Classic

Dec. 28 – Canton Central Catholic

Jan. 4 – Chaney

Jan. 7 – at East

Jan. 11 – Ursuline

Jan. 14 – at Chaney

Jan. 15 – Boardman

Jan. 18 – at Mineral Ridge

Jan. 21 – at Howland

Jan. 25 – at St. Thomas Aquinas

Feb. 1 – East

Feb. 4 – at Steubenville

Feb. 8 – at Boardman

Feb. 11 – at Ursuline

Feb. 15 – at South Range

