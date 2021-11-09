Facebook whistleblower fears the metaverse: Meta prioritizes ‘profits before safety’
BRUSSELS (AP) — Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said she fears the impact of the metaverse that the social media giant has rebranded to focus on delivering, saying the futuristic virtual reality world would force people to give up more of their personal information, be addicting and give the embattled company another...
Virtual reality as an escape from real-world dystopia has a long tradition in science fiction. Is Mark Zuckerberg bringing it to life?. Last week's biggest news out of Silicon Valley was the announcement by Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) announcement that it was rebranding as "Meta", as part of its corporate embrace of the "Metaverse".
Meta, the name of Facebook’s recent rebrand, is investing billions of dollars into a project that hopes to see the creation of the “Metaverse,” an immersive virtual reality environment in which people can interact with users and the artificial world around them. If you think that this sounds like an idea straight out of the Black Mirror writers' room, you’re not alone — a number of prominent voices have expressed their concerns with the idea.
Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is reportedly planning physical stores to showcase virtual reality headsets as it pushes into the metaverse. News of the plan comes about a week after Facebook announced it changed its name to Meta. Companies like Apple have long found success in retail stores, although Microsoft...
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, founder, and controlling shareholder of Facebook (now part of the parent company rebranded Meta) started facebook with the vision of offering a free service to its users. To this day Facebook is free to users and the platform supports itself by auctioning advertising space to businesses. In 2020, Facebook made around $86 billion in revenue, 98% of which came from advertising sales. The remaining 2% comes from retail sales of Oculus and Portal devices, and payment fees from developers. When COVID-19 hit the world in 2019, most companies took a big hit, but Facebook's revenue grew 22% during the first year of the pandemic with a net income of $29 billion. It makes sense that during a time in which leaving our homes and visiting friends could lead to a debilitating and sometimes deadly disease social media sites flourished. Facebook was one place people could interact with the outside world without fear of contracting COVID-19. However, as the pandemic raged on and more and more people turned to online social platforms, we began to realize just how harmful social media could be.
Last week, Facebook announced a major corporate rebrand by changing its company name to Meta. As CEO Mark Zuckerberg told The Verge, the new name is meant to solidify the social media giant’s long-term bet on building the metaverse. Leading that work directly is Andrew Bosworth, a 15-year-veteran of Facebook...
Oct 29 (Reuters) – Shares of Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) rose marginally in premarket buying and selling on Friday after social media large Fb rebranded itself to construct the “metaverse”, a shared digital atmosphere. Chief Government Officer Mark Zuckerberg mentioned on Thursday the brand new identify displays the corporate’s work...
The price of a cryptocurrency that can be used in a metaverse leaped 164% in 12 hours, the New York Post reported Sunday (Oct. 31), citing data from Coinbase. Decentraland’s MANA virtual reality cryptocurrency reached $4.33 Saturday evening; a week earlier, it had been around 80 cents. The increase in...
Rather than cast itself as Meta and pursue leadership in futuristic metaverse technology, as the company announced last week, the beleaguered social networking company would be better served if it acknowledged its repeated mistakes and company co-founder Mark Zuckerberg relinquished his chief executive title, Haugen said.
Tokens that in various ways are associated with the metaverse – a term used to describe virtual reality worlds online – have continued their rise higher this week, with many tokens seeing triple-digit percentage returns over the past 7 days. The gains have come after Facebook’s move last week to rebrand itself as Meta.
Facebook prioritizes profits over user safety, according to whistleblower and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen. She took to the stage at the opening ceremony of Web Summit – her first public address since leaking a collection of damaging Facebook documents – to denounce the social media company’s decisions and ethics.
Last week, Facebook changed its company name to Meta, a reflection of its efforts to create more tools and products for a concept called the metaverse. Around the same time, Epic Games, the Cary, North Carolina-based video game developer, pried away one of Facebook’s lead executives to lead its own efforts at creating a metaverse.
Following Thursday’s announcement that Facebook is rebranding to Meta as part of its efforts to transform from a social media company to a metaverse company, The Drum catches up with Nicola Mendelsohn, who is leaving her post as vice-president of EMEA to become vice-president of Meta’s global business group. Mendelsohn spells out how advertising will fit into the metaverse, how the company is rebuilding trust amid recent scandals, and why commerce is positioned to become a more integral part of Meta’s business.
