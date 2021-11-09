CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook whistleblower fears the metaverse: Meta prioritizes ‘profits before safety’

By The Associated Press
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
BRUSSELS (AP) — Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said she fears the impact of the metaverse that the social media giant has rebranded to focus on delivering, saying the futuristic virtual reality world would force people to give up more of their personal information, be addicting and give the embattled company another...

The Independent

Facebook says deleting account of slain marine’s mother who criticised Joe Biden was a mistake

The mother of Kabul blast victim Kareem Nikoui has been unbanned from Instagram after the company said it had removed her account by accident.Shana Chappell said her account was deleted after posting a tribute to her son followed by criticism of Joe Biden to Facebook, which owns Instagram.In a statement to The Independent, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed the removal of her account but said it was a mistake.“We express our deepest condolences to Ms Chappell and her family. Her tribute to her heroic son does not violate any of our policies,” the statement said.“While the post was not removed,...
INTERNET
IFLScience

Facebook's Metaverse Is "Dystopian" And Poses "Terrifying Danger" To Humanity, Say Critics

Meta, the name of Facebook’s recent rebrand, is investing billions of dollars into a project that hopes to see the creation of the “Metaverse,” an immersive virtual reality environment in which people can interact with users and the artificial world around them. If you think that this sounds like an idea straight out of the Black Mirror writers' room, you’re not alone — a number of prominent voices have expressed their concerns with the idea.
INTERNET
okcheartandsoul.com

Delete Facebook—How To Quit Your Facebook Account Now

It appeared like Fb was doing one thing good, however the social community has simply given its 2 billion users another excuse to delete their accounts. At the beginning of this week, Fb announced it will not deploy controversial facial recognition know-how and promised it will delete the almost billion faces it had already collected.
INTERNET
State
Washington State
Gadget Flow

What is the metaverse and Facebook’s new rebranding to Meta all about?

Remember when Facebook first overtook MySpace and became everyone’s primary social media platform of choice? It seemed like everyone I knew was on it. Eventually, so was I. In fact, so are many of our parents and grandparents. While it’s still the same old Facebook at its core, plenty has changed since it became accessible beyond its original college crowd demographic.
INTERNET
Morristown Minute

How Facebook Makes Money, and Why You Should Delete Your Profile

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, founder, and controlling shareholder of Facebook (now part of the parent company rebranded Meta) started facebook with the vision of offering a free service to its users. To this day Facebook is free to users and the platform supports itself by auctioning&nbsp;advertising space to businesses. In 2020, Facebook made around $86 billion in revenue, 98% of which came from advertising sales. The remaining 2% comes from retail sales of Oculus and&nbsp;Portal devices, and payment fees from developers. When COVID-19 hit the world in 2019, most companies took a big hit, but Facebook's revenue grew 22% during the first year of the pandemic with a net income of $29 billion. It makes sense that during a time in which leaving our homes and visiting friends could lead to a debilitating and sometimes deadly disease social media sites flourished. Facebook was one place people could interact with the outside world without fear of contracting COVID-19. However, as the pandemic raged on and more and more people turned to online social platforms, we began to realize just how harmful social media could be.&nbsp;
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
The Verge

Meta’s Andrew Bosworth on moving Facebook to the metaverse

Last week, Facebook announced a major corporate rebrand by changing its company name to Meta. As CEO Mark Zuckerberg told The Verge, the new name is meant to solidify the social media giant’s long-term bet on building the metaverse. Leading that work directly is Andrew Bosworth, a 15-year-veteran of Facebook...
INTERNET
okcheartandsoul.com

Meta Platforms shares rise as Facebook rebrands to focus on metaverse

Oct 29 (Reuters) – Shares of Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) rose marginally in premarket buying and selling on Friday after social media large Fb rebranded itself to construct the “metaverse”, a shared digital atmosphere. Chief Government Officer Mark Zuckerberg mentioned on Thursday the brand new identify displays the corporate’s work...
INTERNET
cryptonews.com

Metaverse Tokens Extend Rally After Facebook's Meta Move

Tokens that in various ways are associated with the metaverse – a term used to describe virtual reality worlds online – have continued their rise higher this week, with many tokens seeing triple-digit percentage returns over the past 7 days. The gains have come after Facebook’s move last week to rebrand itself as Meta.
MARKETS
Marietta Daily Journal

As Facebook pivots to Meta, Epic Games poaches its metaverse specialist

Last week, Facebook changed its company name to Meta, a reflection of its efforts to create more tools and products for a concept called the metaverse. Around the same time, Epic Games, the Cary, North Carolina-based video game developer, pried away one of Facebook’s lead executives to lead its own efforts at creating a metaverse.
INTERNET
The Drum

From Facebook to Meta: social giant’s Nicola Mendelsohn on marketing in the metaverse

Following Thursday’s announcement that Facebook is rebranding to Meta as part of its efforts to transform from a social media company to a metaverse company, The Drum catches up with Nicola Mendelsohn, who is leaving her post as vice-president of EMEA to become vice-president of Meta’s global business group. Mendelsohn spells out how advertising will fit into the metaverse, how the company is rebuilding trust amid recent scandals, and why commerce is positioned to become a more integral part of Meta’s business.
INTERNET
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Is Instagram toxic for teens? Psychologists, social media experts tackle the question

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Is Instagram toxic for teens? Internal research conducted by Facebook that was recently released online has some psychologists and politicians asking that question. According to the research, one in five teenagers said Instagram made them feel worse about themselves by way of three major categories: social comparison, social pressure and negative interactions with […]
MENTAL HEALTH
