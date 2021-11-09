CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed, woman seriously hurt in crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tampa

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Tampa.

The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. in the area of MLK and Riga Boulevard.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a the driver of a sedan was traveling westbound on the roadway and turned left in front of a pickup truck, then hit it.

The driver of the sedan, a 55-year-old man from Riverview, died at the scene. The pickup driver, a 54-year-old Tampa woman, suffered serious injuries. Her current condition was unknown.

Further information was not immediately available.

1 dead after fire burns down Tampa mobile home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person has died after a fire ripped through a mobile home in Tampa late Thursday night, authorities said. Shortly before midnight, the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to a blaze in the Lazy Acres Mobile Home Park on 14011 North Nebraska Avenue. Officials said one person escaped without injury […]
Body recovered from sunken car in Polk County

POLK CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies recovered a Zephyrhills man’s body from a pond Thursday afternoon after finding his SUV submerged inside a pond, according to the Polk Countyheriff’s office. Deputies said the family of Jose Mercado, 39, reported him missing around 1 p.m. The family told authorities Mercado left from someone else’s residence around […]
