Hampton, VA

1 injured after 2-vehicle crash involving Hampton ambulance

By Sarah Fearing
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton ambulance was involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday night on Interstate 64.

According to a Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue news release, the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on I-64 eastbound at the W. Mercury Boulevard on-ramp.

A civilian was injured in the crash. They were taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Two fire department personnel were also involved in the crash. There were no patients in the medic unit.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Virginia State Police.

