Chesterfield man arrested in Suffolk, accused of multiple child sex crimes
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Chesterfield is now behind bars, accused of multiple child sexual abuse crimes.
Suffolk Police say 39-year-old Chesterfield resident Robert Barry Hairston-Friday was arrested over the weekend on multiple charges including:
- Abduction of a person with intent to defile
- 3 counts of sexual battery of a victim under 13 years old
- 4 counts of sexual battery
- 2 counts of indecent liberties with a child by a custodian
- 2 counts of cruelty and injuries to children
Hairston-Friday is currently being held at the Newport News City Jail.
