Suffolk, VA

Chesterfield man arrested in Suffolk, accused of multiple child sex crimes

By Julius Ayo
 4 days ago

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Chesterfield is now behind bars, accused of multiple child sexual abuse crimes.

Suffolk Police say 39-year-old Chesterfield resident Robert Barry Hairston-Friday was arrested over the weekend on multiple charges including:

  • Abduction of a person with intent to defile
  • 3 counts of sexual battery of a victim under 13 years old
  • 4 counts of sexual battery
  • 2 counts of indecent liberties with a child by a custodian
  • 2 counts of cruelty and injuries to children

Hairston-Friday is currently being held at the Newport News City Jail.

Robert Barry Hairston-Friday, Nov. 8 (Photo Courtesy – Newport News City Jail/Suffolk Police)

