When Dan Garrett stood in a prison yard and first devoted his life to God, he began his journey toward restoration. He describes going through recovery as “one of the hardest things you can do in life,” as his devotion to God was tested with ups and downs that threatened to tear his new family apart. Now, he and his wife Taneya lead the Adult Rehabilitation Center of The Salvation Army in Long Beach, a center newly renovated to help 99 men at a time achieve recovery. From prison to pastor, from old to new, “that’s our God,” he says, “God of restoration.” Today is move-in day, and the keys are waiting.

HOMELESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO