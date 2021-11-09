CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Beat Out Alaska as the Worst State For Winter Driving

By Large
100.7 WITL
100.7 WITL
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Next comes that four-letter word that's gonna stick around for a bit and make our lives a little more insufferable (through the holidays and well into the next year). Winter doesn't even really start until we're well into December. Chances are by then, we'll have already seen our first...

witl.com

Comments / 0

Related
100.7 WITL

Dress Warm if You’re Watching the Spartans Play Tomorrow, Snow is Still in the Forecast for Lansing This Weekend

We all know that Michigan weather is unpredictable. So unpredictable in fact that there have been times where we've seen four seasons in a day. At the beginning of the week, we mentioned how there was snow possible over the weekend. Well, the weekend is here now and there is STILL snow in the forecast. That means that the first snow of the season is probably going to happen, weather you like it or not...see what I did there?
LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

10 Jokes To Share At Your Michigan Deer Camp

A Michigan deer camp is not complete without laughs. If you are new to a deer camp this year, here are a few jokes you can use to share at camp. A couple of deer hunters were hunting deep in the woods. So deep they needed to hire a pilot to take them to deer camp. At the end of the hunt, the pilot returned and saw they shot six deer. The pilot said, "the plane won't carry six deer, you will have to leave two behind." The hunters told the pilot they got six deer on the plane last year. The pilot said, "ok, load them up." A few minutes into the flight the plane crashed into the forest. The hunters and pilot survived the crash. One of the hunters said, "Any idea where we are?" The second hunter replied, "yeah, right about where our plane went down last year."
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Michigan Government
State
South Dakota State
Local
Michigan Traffic
100.7 WITL

The Top 15 Ranked Towns In Mid-MIchigan To Live In

Moving anywhere can be a struggle. You already know the moving process is going to be a hassle, so why make your new living situation one as well?. Mid-Michigan is home to tons of both large and small towns, and that brings up the question. Where should you decide to...
POLITICS
100.7 WITL

Vintage Photos of the Soo Locks, 1900-1970

Any good Michigander knows about the Soo Locks…but a lot of us take it for granted and rarely visit. If ever. So I thought I’d rustle up some old photos of the locks and give some brief details on its conception. According to Michiganology, for years, Michigan was theoretically on...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Winter Road#Nhtsa
100.7 WITL

An Open Letter to People “Rolling Coal” on Michigan Roads

You ever been behind someone in a big (probably lifted) truck and they decide to "roll coal" and leave that thick, black smoke behind in their trail. Now, I'm not sure about everyone else but it leaves me with a lot of questions...what is the purpose of this? Is there one? Do you actually think it makes you look cool? Can the cops do anything about it?
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

15 Things That Only People From Lansing Will Understand

You ever hear the term, it's a Michigan thing? Well, these are Lansing things... That got me thinking...what are things that only someone from Lansing would understand?. The last few are just places that we can have bragging rights about. I mean, what's the point about being in the capital city, and not being able to brag about the things we have here?
LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

Over 100 Google Maps Images That Show Just How Much East Lansing, Michigan Has Changed

Do you ever just drive through East Lansing and have a hard time recognizing it? So much has changed!. When's the last time you've been to East Lansing? Last week or last month? Maybe it's been a year or two. Maybe even longer, like a few years to a decade. No matter how much time has passed, if you've been away from East Lansing for a while, you may not even recognize it now.
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
100.7 WITL

Michigan, Why Do We Have to Rake Our Leaves?

Michigan, I have a very serious question for you. This was the question I was asking myself after spending too much time on Sunday raking, bagging, and hauling leaves around my yard. Four hours and 16 lawn care bags later, the leaves were done; I hated the whole thing. Keep in mind too, that was only for the front yard, which only has one tree. If I never have to rake the leaves again, that'd be great.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL

Lansing, MI
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy