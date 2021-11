Nov. 12 (UPI) -- This story was originally published by ProPublica. A series of sharp knocks on his driver's side window startled Jason Burt awake. It was the middle of the night on a Saturday in 2016. Burt was sleeping in his pickup truck in the parking lot of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in downtown Memphis, Tenn., where his 5-year-old daughter was being treated for brain cancer. He'd driven more than 500 miles from his home in Central Texas to visit her.

CHARITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO