CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Salt and battery: Stop excess sodium from damaging your health

By Michael Roizen, M.D.,, Mehmet Oz, M.D.
mainstreet-nashville.com
 4 days ago

Buddha advised, “Let yourself be open, and life will be easier. A spoon of salt in a glass of water makes the water undrinkable. A spoon of salt in a lake is almost unnoticed.” World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Hope Solo, goalkeeper for the U.S. women’s national soccer...

www.mainstreet-nashville.com

Comments / 0

Related
mainstreet-nashville.com

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Going out for the long one - and winning the game

“In any team sport, the best teams have consistency and chemistry,” said quarterback Roger Staubach, who led the Dallas Cowboys to the Super Bowl five times, winning twice. That formula for victory applies to a successful pursuit of better health, too. Folks who team up to get regular physical activity,...
NFL
mainstreet-nashville.com

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Finding relief for nonspecific back pain

Harrison Ford, Usain Bolt and Peyton Manning have all had to deal with back pain. And they're just some of the 31 million Americans who, on any given day, contend with that agony. What causes all this discomfort? Sometimes it's a slipped disc, muscle spasm or congenital spine problem like...
FOOTBALL
mainstreet-nashville.com

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Are you feeling gas-ly?

Movies from “Dumb and Dumber” to “Blazing Saddles” and “Caddyshack” have moments of humor that stink. Whether you find characters passing gas amusing is highly personal, but you cannot deny how common it is, on and off the screen. Flatulence, stomach rumbling, belching, halitosis, difficult gas evacuation, abdominal distention, and...
ENTERTAINMENT
mainstreet-nashville.com

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Fake sweetness hurts your body

Research says that you can tell a sincere smile from a fake one by checking the eyes. If the skin around them isn’t crinkly, chances are you’re looking at a false expression of affection. That make-believe sugariness can leave you vulnerable to dangerous deception and longing for some genuine (natural) sweetness.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Roizen
Person
Mehmet Oz
mainstreet-nashville.com

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Waist not, want not

The world’s largest waist, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, was 119 inches — the circumference of a 1,400-pound man named Walter Hudson. The average adult male American weighs almost 198 pounds, is just over 5 feet, 9 inches and has a 40.2-inch waist. The average American woman’s waist size is 38.7 inches — and she’s not quite 5 feet, 4 inches and 170 pounds. In comparison to the recordholder’s girth, that sounds pretty reasonable, but think again. It actually means that half of the folks in the U.S. are above that average — in fact, 42.4% of men and women are obese.
FITNESS
mainstreet-nashville.com

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Are you flexor-ble?

Around 1900, circus folk used the word “hip” to describe a person who was on to something — hip to the news. During Prohibition, “hipsters” carried illicit liquor in a hip flask. Today, while “hip” and “hipster” are still part of everyday slang, we’re more interested in helping you get hip to your hip flexors! They’re a group of muscles near the top of your thighs that are vital for walking and bending, as well as doing exercises like squats and lunges.
WORKOUTS
mainstreet-nashville.com

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Food choices and memory

In the 2011 movie “Bridesmaids,” when the wedding party, played by Kristin Wiig, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper and Wendi McLendon-Covey, is hit with food poisoning while shopping for their dresses, McCarthy screams “What did we eat?”. If you find yourself wondering that, too — the answer may be...
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Popular Foods Causing Your High Blood Pressure, Says Science

Finding out you have high blood pressure can be terrifying. After all, the condition is linked to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke, the first and fifth most common causes of death in the U.S., respectively. While genetic factors may increase your risk of developing high blood pressure, in many cases, the condition is also highly linked to a modifiable factor: your diet.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt#Health Care#Sodium#Drs#Jama Network
US News and World Report

20 Ways to Reduce Your Salt Intake

Shopping, cooking and eating-out tips can help lower your sodium while keeping food tasty. The government is calling on food companies and restaurateurs to cut sodium levels. The goal: preventing health conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke linked to regularly consuming too much salt. However, you don't have to wait for those gradual, modest adaptations to happen to make healthy changes in your own diet.
HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
spring.org.uk

5 Foods That Lower Blood Pressure

Around one-in-three people in the US suffer from high blood pressure. Spinach, beans, bananas, avocados and even coffee are among the foods that could lower blood pressure, research finds. All contain potassium which, along with lower sodium, can help to reduce hypertension. Around 5 grams of potassium per day is...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This With Your Eyes, It Could Be the First Sign of MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable disease whose symptoms both vary greatly from patient to patient, and are easy to miss. The long-lasting illness affects more than 900,000 people in the United States, according to the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation, and symptoms tend to worsen over time. That's why it's important to get an early MS diagnosis, and the key is knowing the warning signs. Though each patient's case is different, there are certain common indications of MS that often show up at the beginning, one of which affects your eyes. Research shows that half of MS patients experience it, and it's the first sign in 20 percent of people with the disease. Read on to know what you should look out for.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

This Sweet Fruit Can Help Lower Blood Sugar Within 30 Minutes

Many of us enjoy figs in jam-form when spread on toast or filled in snack bars, but there’s nothing like eating the fresh fruit. Though not as common as some of its fruity counterparts, fresh figs (currently in-season!) have a sweet, floral flavor that can be just as scrumptious. Plus, new research finds that figs contain a powerful hormone that can improve blood sugar levels in as little as 30 minutes!
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Skin, Get a Blood Test, Experts Warn

Your skin is your body's largest organ, and while many of us focus on keeping it looking youthful and wrinkle-free, it could also be a vehicle through which other parts of your body signal that an illness or disease is brewing. Sudden onset of blistering, scaliness, discoloration, or a rash could point to an autoimmune condition, an allergy, a virus, or even heart disease. And if you notice a particular rash in one area in particular, it may be time to reach out to a doctor for some bloodwork. Read on to find out more about the unique facial rash that's often misdiagnosed.
SKIN CARE
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
thedoctorstv.com

How to Avoid Fungus Balls from Growing in Your Ears

You have heard of an ear infection and might deal with them from time to time, but a small number of infections are actually fungus balls -- The Doctors share how to avoid fungal growth in your ears. Otolaryngologist Dr. Sina Joorabchi says most people have around a 10 percent...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy