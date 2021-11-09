CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Videos: Shin Megami Tensei V “Daily Demon” Volumes 204 – 205

By Yoerider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlus has published new episodes of their “Daily Demon” series introducing demons featured in Shin Megami Tensei V. The episodes this time focus on the Tyrant Beelzebub and the Herald Metatron, showing off their designs in the game and some of...

[Review] Shin Megami Tensei V

Shin Megami Tensei’s illustrious history has been unparalleled since its debut in the 90s. It has since grown and evolved, though the changes mostly come from the detailed environments that captivate and immerse you just as much as the narrative. These games constantly highlight the question of morality and philosophy, what’s right and wrong, and good versus evil. It’s hard to believe now that Shin Megami Tensei V is finally here and real, almost five whole years since its announcement prior to Switch seeing its launch. What’s not so hard to believe (or maybe it is, depending on how you look at it) is that the game has not only been worth the wait, but it’s also an exceptional new JRPG.
Review – Shin Megami Tensei V

The Shin Megami Tensei series is a fascinating corner of its genre rooted in theology, philosophy, and an Ars Goetia worth of demons. While each entry’s scenario and characters change, the commonalities remain consistent. This is especially true for the entries that have come after Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne, including spin-offs like Tokyo Mirage Sessions and the majority of the Persona series.
“Y School Heroes” Trademarked In The West

Level-5 has filed a new trademark for “Y School Heroes” in the west. The trademark can be found on Justia Trademarks, and covers games, entertainment, and other related media. For those who may not be aware, Y School Heroes: Bustlin School Life is the English name for the Yo-Kai Watch spin-off game Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Academy Y – Waiwai Gakuen Seikatsu which has so far only been released in Japan.
Monster Hunter Rise X Sonic The Hedgehog Collab Coming This November

Capcom has shared an update regarding the Monster Hunter Rise X Sonic The Hedgehog collaboration that was announced earlier this year. According to a post on the official Japanese Monster Hunter Rise Twitter account, Sonic The Hedgehog content will be coming to Monster Hunter Rise this November to celebrate the blue blur’s 30th Anniversary. At the time of this writing, further details about what this content might be have yet to be announced.
SEGA Files “Sonic Frontiers” Trademark In Japan

SEGA has filed a new trademark for “Sonic Frontiers” in Japan. The trademark was highlighted by Chizai-Watch and has been filed in English as well as in Japanese. Both trademarks cover electronic entertainment such as video games, as well as other related products and services. Although not officially announced, it...
Pokemon Unite Hints That Decidueye May Be Coming To The Game

The official Pokemon Unite Twitter account has published a mysterious post teasing a new Pokemon coming to the game. As seen in the below, the post comments that a Pokemon “flying true like an arrow” is coming to the Pokemon Unite arena, accompanied by a flurry of arrows which look very much like the ones used by the Alola region’s grass-type starter Decidueye.
Naruto Shippuden Crossover Announced For Fortnite

Epic Games has announced another crossover event for Fortnite. This time, Fortnite will be crossing over Naruto Shippuden, the second part of the popular ninja manga series by Masashi Kishimoto. The announcement was made via Twitter, showing Naruto’s iconic catchphrase along with a November 16th date, presumably when the crossover will officially launch.
Fishing Paradiso For Nintendo Switch Announced, Launches Early 2022

Looking for a chill adventure where you can just kick back and cast out your fishing line? This upcoming title from Odencat Inc. might be right up your alley!. The developer has announced that its fishing RPG Fishing Paradiso will be hitting Nintendo Switch in Early 2022. The game will see players waking in an afterlife where they embark on a myriad of fishing expeditions!
SteamWorld Headhunter Announced As The Next SteamWorld Game

It looks like the next entry in the charming SteamWorld universe is now well on its way!. Thunderful Games has announced and revealed SteamWorld Headhunter – a new 3D third-person co-op action adventure game that will be a direct follow-up to SteamWorld Dig 2. Currently, no platforms or a release date for the game have been revealed.
Eternal Radiance For Switch Will Launch First As A Physical Edition

Can’t wait to experience Eternal Radiance on your Nintendo Switch? Well, you may want to grab the game’s upcoming physical release to dive in as soon as possible!. 1Print Games has confirmed that the game will release first as a physical edition for Nintendo Switch – with the digital release date of the game currently undetermined as at the time of writing. In other words, the best way to experience Eternal Radiance on Switch as soon as possible will be to order a physical edition of the game.
“Baba Make Level” Level Editor Update Coming To Baba Is You On November 17th

Developer Arvi Teikari has announced the release date for “Baba Make Level” a level editor for Baba Is You. The level editor will be available as a free update to Baba Is You on November 17th for Switch and other platforms. The editor will include tutorials to help players design their own levels, and subsequently share them with other players. The update will also reportedly include the following additional features:
Decidueye Swoops Into Pokemon Unite November 19th

Following the tease earlier this week, The Pokemon Company has officially confirmed that Decidueye is the next playable Pokemon coming to Pokemon Unite. The Alola Region’s Grass-Type starter Pokemon will swoop into Pokemon Unite on November 19th, you can check out the trailer below for an overview of its moves and more:
Monster Hunter Rise And Monster Hunter Stories 2 Twin Pack Announced For Japan

Capcom has announced a bundle for their two latest Monster Hunter games on Switch. The Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2 Twin Pack is scheduled to release on November 11th for Switch in Japan. This physical bundle will contain copies of Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2 for Switch, retailing for 10,989 yen.
Hextech Mayhem: A League Of Legends Story Announced For Switch

Publisher Riot Forge and developer Choice Provisions have announced Hextech Mayhem: A League Of Legends Story for Switch. The game is a rhythm runner starring Ziggs, one of the Yordle champions from Riot’s MOBA League Of Legends, as he goes on a rampage through the steampunk city of Piltover. It is due to launch on November 16th for Switch, PC and Netflix’s mobile app.
Flying Type Pokemon Mini Nanoblock Up For Pre-Order

Nanoblock enthusiasts can now reserve even more adorable and miniature Pokemon for their collection, in advance!. A full box set of Kawada’s Flying Type Pokemon Mini Nanoblock figures can now be pre-ordered directly over here (while stocks last). The set should ship worldwide starting from 27 November 2021 onward, as long as the seller is “Amazon.co.jp”.
CHUCHEL Heading To Nintendo Switch In 2022

A fresh and zany comedy adventure will be making its way yo Switch fans in the future!. Developer Amanita Design, in partnership with RedDeer, has announced that CHUCHEL will be hitting Nintendo Switch in 2022. First released on mobile devices in 2018, the charming title sees players in the shoes of a fuzzy creature who sets out to retrieve a delicious cherry!
Footage And Screenshots From Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Reportedly Leaking Online

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the upcoming remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, have reportedly begun leaking online. The leaks first appeared on the Pokeleaks subreddit in a series of now deleted posts, which showed off screenshots and video footage from early parts of the game. Other posters in the subreddit have also been posting pictures of the game’s box and cartridge, suggesting that the game’s street date may have been broken.
