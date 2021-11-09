Labriola on the win over the Bears

STEVE KEISTER FROM KINNELON, NJ: What are some examples of Steelers who have turned down bigger money elsewhere to stay in Pittsburgh?. ANSWER: There could be situations where specifics of a negotiation aren't known, and so I don't believe there's such a thing as a complete list of players who have accepted less money to remain with the Steelers. There is one example of a player taking less that I am comfortable with mentioning and that is Jerome Bettis. The system of free agency tied to a salary cap went into effect in 1993, and the Steelers acquired Bettis via trade in 1996. Bettis could have gotten more when he was an unrestricted free agent following the 1996 season, but he accepted the Steelers offer because he felt comfortable with the organization and how he was being treated in Pittsburgh. My memory of that situation is Jerome's mom, Gladys, was influential in him staying with the Steelers because of the mutual respect between player and the franchise, in light of how her son was treated by the Rams and Coach Rich Brooks. Later in his career, Bettis took salary cuts on his existing contract to stay with the Steelers. And then just last offseason, there were the examples of Ben Roethlisberger accepting a salary cut, and there were reports that JuJu Smith-Schuster could have signed with the Ravens for more money than he ended up accepting from the Steelers on a one-year contract.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO