NFL

Labriola on the win over the Bears

By Bob Labriola
steelers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey're lucky aesthetics don't matter, because there was nothing pretty about it. If there was any feel-good left from the win over the Browns in Cleveland, either in the categories of running the ball and stopping the run, or a steadily improving offensive line, or consistently doing the little things on...

www.steelers.com

Comments / 1

NESN

Patriots Fans Celebrate Cassius Marsh Mistake During Bears-Steelers

Cassius Marsh, a well-known enemy to all New England Patriots fans due to his prior comments directed at the team, made a massive mistake during “Monday Night Football.”. Marsh, who was elevated from the Chicago Bears practice squad ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, made what appeared to be a crunch-time sack on third down with 3:40 remaining. His Bears were getting set to receive the ball back with Pittsburgh’s punt unit coming onto the field, but then Marsh was called for a costly taunting penalty as he glared at the Steelers sideline for an extended amount of time.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL comes down hard on Cassius Marsh with outrageous penalty

Cassius Marsh of the Chicago Bears has been fined for his controversial taunting call against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. The league told Marsh on Friday that he’s being fined $5,972 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Marsh made a sack on Ben Roethlisberger that would have secured the Bears’ win, but...
NFL
steelcityunderground.com

The 5: Steelers I’m looking at to have a big game against Detroit

Every week, ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ regular-season games, Steel City Underground will analyze the depth chart, injury reports, and key matchups against their upcoming opponent in order to point out “The 5” – Steelers players to watch. The Pittsburgh Steelers head back to Heinz Field this Sunday to host...
NFL
steelers.com

A banner day for local veterans

The Steelers will celebrate those who served and those who continue to serve on Monday night as a part of the team's Salute to Service game, but before that even happened, tight end Eric Ebron celebrated a group of local veterans. Ebron surprised 10 veterans who are part of the...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: 3 things Pittsburgh must do to win against the Chicago Bears

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Chicago Bears for Monday Night Football in Week 9. Here’s what they must do to be victorious. After a 1-3 start, things are starting to look bright for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have put together three consecutive wins and improved on both sides of the ball. After a gritty victory against the division rival Cleveland Browns, 4-3 Pittsburgh sits third in the tight AFC North.
NFL
steelers.com

Asked and Answered: Nov. 8

STEVE KEISTER FROM KINNELON, NJ: What are some examples of Steelers who have turned down bigger money elsewhere to stay in Pittsburgh?. ANSWER: There could be situations where specifics of a negotiation aren't known, and so I don't believe there's such a thing as a complete list of players who have accepted less money to remain with the Steelers. There is one example of a player taking less that I am comfortable with mentioning and that is Jerome Bettis. The system of free agency tied to a salary cap went into effect in 1993, and the Steelers acquired Bettis via trade in 1996. Bettis could have gotten more when he was an unrestricted free agent following the 1996 season, but he accepted the Steelers offer because he felt comfortable with the organization and how he was being treated in Pittsburgh. My memory of that situation is Jerome's mom, Gladys, was influential in him staying with the Steelers because of the mutual respect between player and the franchise, in light of how her son was treated by the Rams and Coach Rich Brooks. Later in his career, Bettis took salary cuts on his existing contract to stay with the Steelers. And then just last offseason, there were the examples of Ben Roethlisberger accepting a salary cut, and there were reports that JuJu Smith-Schuster could have signed with the Ravens for more money than he ended up accepting from the Steelers on a one-year contract.
NFL
chatsports.com

Analyzing the Steelers Week 9 win over the Bears, by the numbers

The 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers are now on a four-game win streak with a 29-27 victory over the Bears at Heinz Field on Monday night. With the Steelers having a two touchdown lead going into the fourth quarter, Steelers’ Nation did not think it was going to come down to a game-winning drive in the final minutes for the Steelers to secure the victory. Although the path was tumultuous, the end result got the Steelers their fifth win of the 2021 season.
NFL
FanSided

3 matchups that favor Chicago Bears over Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the gold standards to strive for in the NFL, but they are not unbeatable. The Steelers just this year lost to the Bengals and Raiders, two teams that the Chicago Bears had their way with. With that in mind, anything is in play for an upset.
NFL
beargoggleson.com

Bears Game Today: Bears vs Steelers injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live stream, TV channel

We saw Justin Fields have the best performance of his Bears career last week versus a banged-up 49ers defense. Will he be able to build off of that game despite a losing effort? Fields combined for 278 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for 103 yards while rushing for one score and throwing an elite pass to Jesse James for the other. I’d like to see him start throwing for 250+ yards per game on a consistent basis, but he’s not getting help from his receivers, the play designs or the blocking.
NFL
steelers.com

Steelers inactives for Week 9 vs. Bears

The Steelers will be without tight end Eric Ebron tonight when they take on the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football at Heinz Field after he was ruled out for the second-straight week with a hamstring injury and is inactive. Also inactive is offensive tackle Zach Banner and running back...
NFL
ClutchPoints

4 Steelers takeaways from thrilling Week 9 win over Bears on Monday Night Football

The Steelers were able to come away from their Monday Night Football matchup against the Bears with an extremely narrow victory. Cairo Santos almost sent the Bears to victory when the kick from his right foot was just short of a game-winning 65-yard field goal. There are two good things and two bad things that immediately come to mind when discussing how the Steelers should think about this game.
NFL
chatsports.com

Report Card: Grading the Steelers’ 29-27 Week 9 win over the Bears

The Pittsburgh Steelers were victorious on Monday night despite a sloppy performance. Each phase of the game went through a bumpy period, but they were able to overcome this and were successful in the end. Sometimes you need your stars shining brightest, and for the Steelers the players they call upon to make a play did just that. Regardless of how ugly it was, the Steelers get another win in the win column. But, today we will grade this performance before crumpling it up and throwing it in the garbage and just remembering it as a win.
NFL
chatsports.com

7 Winners and 6 Losers after the Steelers’ 29-27 win over the Bears in Week 9

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back on the field Sunday when they played the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of regular season action. The Steelers were winners in the contest, but that doesn’t mean every player had a bad performance. Players who play well can be considered ‘Winners’, while those who...
NFL

