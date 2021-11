The writers are political science majors and research assistants at the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College. State parks and public lands have been the go-to destination for safe and socially-distanced recreation for many Maryland residents throughout the pandemic. According to the Maryland Park Service, more than 21 million Marylanders — the most ever recorded — have spent time in the mountains of New Germany, on the beaches of Assateague, on the winding paths of Patapsco, and at other parks, publicly owned trails and outdoor recreational areas during 2020.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO