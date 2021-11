Friday, November 5: Mercury enters Scorpio and Venus enters Capricorn. Friday, November 19: Full Moon/Lunar Eclipse in Taurus. Capricorn, November is quite the month for you. There is a lot of energy going down in the stars, and I can’t wait to share what’s in store. The month begins with a deep New Moon in Scorpio on November 4 in your area of friends, groups, hopes, and wishes. This occurs when the Moon and Sun form an exact connection in one sign, giving the dark moon effect that we all know and love. Expect change and a new start surrounding the network you associate with, or how you portray yourself digitally. Lean into your creativity and release what’s no longer working.

