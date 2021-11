Oregon State has parted ways with defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar, head coach Jonathan Smith announced Sunday night. "I felt it was the right time to make a change in our football program and have relieved Coach Tim Tibesar of his duties at Oregon State. All of us thank Coach Tibesar for his hard work and professionalism the past four years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward," Smith stated in a written announcement. "In the interim, Coach Trent Bray will serve as our Defensive Coordinator and Coach Kendrick Van Ackeren will transition from Defensive Analyst to working on-field with our linebackers."

