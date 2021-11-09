CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Vietnam veteran has been part of Veterans Day parade for 40 years

By Ashley Perham Main Street Nashville
mainstreet-nashville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“There will be a parade, if it’s just you and me,” Nashville native and Vietnam War veteran John Furgess told a friend in 1979. The friend had called Furgess to tell him the Nashville Veterans Day parade had been canceled that year. Furgess jumped into action and created a...

www.mainstreet-nashville.com

millardccp.com

Vietnam veteran recounts military service

Manley Anthony Abbott—Tony to his friends and family—never saw the ugly face of combat, but the thought of it never left his mind. Tony was born in Delta but raised in Clearfield, where his father, Manley, worked at Hill Air Force Base. Serving in the armed forces has been a...
citizenofeastalabama.com

Close call in Vietnam: Veteran has different perspective on Vietnam

Michael Hill was drafted into the military in 1968. Vietnam was in full force at the time, and young men from across the country were being called up to fight. Hill knew one way or another he was going to Vietnam, so he decided to make a move that would allow him to serve without having to go in as infantry.
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Veterans Day Parade Salutes Lowcountry Veterans

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System’s annual Charleston Veterans Day Parade will take place on Saturday, November 6th, at 12 pm, and will include historic military vehicles, motorcycle groups, and Veterans service organization floats. This year’s parade Grand Marshal is Major Mark Holyfield, United States Marine Corps Reserve.
mymoinfo.com

Herculaneum Veterans Day parade and ceremony

Veteran’s Day is coming up next week, and the City of Herculaneum has its scheduled parade and ceremony this Sunday afternoon. Herculaneum Mayor Bill Haggard says it starts at 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon with the parade which starts at Senn Thomas Middle School and concludes at the city park. The ceremony will include several things.
The Frederick News-Post

Annual Brunswick Veterans Day Parade

The City of Brunswick is proud of its history and patriotism, which can be witnessed on Nov. 7, as the city hosts its 89th annual Brunswick Veterans Day Parade, making this event one of the oldest of its kind in the country. The festivities get underway with an opening ceremony...
WVNews

Veterans honored in Shinnston parade marking Veterans Day

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — After nearly two years of canceled events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the community of Shinnston excitedly gathered along Pike Street to honor veterans at a Veterans Day parade. Reese Dytzel, an 8-year-old Shinnston resident and daughter of a combat veteran who served in Fallujah,...
Citizen Tribune

Veterans Day Parade returns to Morristown

Ray Morrisette stood on the lawn of the Hamblen County Court House after the parade and ceremony ended Thursday night remembering the time he spent in Vietnam. “I extended my time in Vietnam another two years so that my two younger brothers wouldn’t have to,” Morrisette said. Morrisette had tears...
The Tribune

Loveland Veterans Day Parade proceeds after one-year hiatus

The 2021 Loveland Veterans Day Parade kicked off at precisely 11:11 a.m. on a clear Thursday morning, after taking the prior year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade route stretched from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 41 at the intersection of 3rd Street and Cleveland Avenue west to Garfield Ave. and then north to Dwayne Webster Veterans Park south of Lake Loveland. There, visitors gathered for a speech by Loveland Police Chief Robert Ticer, who is an Air Force veteran, the national anthem performed by the Mountain View High School Marching Band, a flyover and a rifle salute by the Associated Veterans Honor Guard to honor fallen veterans.
CBS Minnesota

Hastings Dedicates Heroes Monument On Veterans Day

HASTINGS, Minn. (WCCO) — Thursday is Veterans Day, and a new monument to those who serve is being dedicated in Hastings. The Heroes Monument is 60 feet long and 6 feet high, in the shape of the United Heroes League logo — a shield. At the center is an American Flag. Hastings Heroes Monument (credit: CBS) “It dawned on me one day, we’re really losing our stories from veterans,” said veteran Shane Hudella. He came up with the concept of a monument as a way to preserve history and celebrate veterans. “It’s just to preserve that legacy.” When it’s completely finished, the monument will...
CBS Miami

Miami Beach Veterans Day Parade Returns to Honor Military Members

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The largest Veterans Day parade in South Florida returned to Miami Beach. “Things like this actually make me emotional,” said Marvena Mitchell, a Miami Beach resident. It’s a day Mitchell reminds her kids of the value of military service. “My husband is a 22-year Air Force pilot veteran,” Mitchell said. A commitment to protecting the nation sometimes means missing special milestones, or time with family. “Missed holidays and Thanksgiving and Christmas, but there’s just some things you sacrifice for our country,” Mitchell said. Some sacrifices can’t be put on display, but they are as important as the other actions of servicemembers. “It’s nice to see people out supporting the military, these people give up a lot of their lives for us,” Manny Castillo, a visitor said. And some give all. “And that’s where it really gets emotional for me, where I think of the ones that lost their lives,” Mitchell explained. But, thanks to those who have served, America is free. “My grandfather is an Army veteran, he’s no longer around,” she said. That’s why one day out of the year, many wave flags proudly to celebrate the life and work of veterans.
WTOK-TV

Local Veteran participates in Meridian Veterans Day Parade

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The beat of drums and sounds of trumpets filled the air as so many stopped just to see it. The parade made its way from 25th Avenue and 9th Street and went down 22nd avenue, looped around here past the WTPL studios, and then past the Doughboy Monument where it concluded at the 10th Street intersection.
CBS DFW

Tuskegee Airman From North Texas To Be Honored On Veterans Day

DALLAS  (CBSDFW.COM) – Charles McGee will celebrate his 102nd birthday on December 7. McGee is a decorated veteran visiting Dallas this week, as his name is attached to the Commemorative Air Force Museum at Dallas’ Executive Airport. But he also sits in the annals of American history, tied to the nation’s first military aviators. McGee was a Tuskegee Airman. During the World War II era, African Americans enlisted in the U.S. Armed Forces were racially segregated. Blacks in Texas and throughout the South were subject to racial segregation laws. In the 1940s, McGee joined other black men for training to fly combat military planes. He earned...
thelickingnews.com

One Veteran’s story

Everyone has a story, and so in honor of Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, four of our Vietnam Veterans have willingly shared their military service stories. They almost “tag teamed” in their service in Vietnam, beginning in 1965 through 1971. Harry Brevoort’s story, as told to Christy Porter, Managing Editor. Harry...
