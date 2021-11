Let’s say there are two kinds of cocktails. One kind tries to charm you with subtlety and nuance, each ingredient briefly highlighted on the palate before handing off to another, the whole experience elegant and refined as a jazz quartet. These can be great. The Trinidad Sour, however, is not that kind of cocktail. The Trinidad Sour is the other kind. Anyone who works behind a cocktail bar will be frequently asked for the so-called Bartender’s Choice, an appeal to the bartender’s mental cocktail rolodex, the request to “make me something.” When the same person asks enough times, the bartender will occasionally want...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO