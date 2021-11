Demi Moore gives a lesson in making loose-fitting velvet look cool. The “Ghost” actress was spotted last night while attending the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards while arm-in-arm with Dior Men’s and Fendi’s artistic director, Kim Jones, in New York City. When it came to the ensemble, Moore sported a blue velvet suit that had a loose-fit, which fits in with the current trends. She accessorized the moment with a black clutch and sleek circular aviator glasses. For the footwear, Moore wore a pair of almond-toe black boots. They refined the vibe of Moore’s look while keeping the fashion-forward energy of the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO