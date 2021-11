NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The owner of a small business in New Albany is asking for the public's help after a car crashed into the store Monday night. Charles Hurt, the owner of Mrs. and Mr. Cotton Candy, said he was finishing up work at his shop on the corner of E. Spring St. and Vincennes St. when he heard a loud crash. His first thought was someone was attempting to break in, but he was wrong.

NEW ALBANY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO