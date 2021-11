Nov. 2, 1946: Freckles, a cocker spaniel, ran onto the field during halftime against Arkansas at Kyle Field. The football team lost, 7-0, but Freckles was adopted as an unofficial mascot. She lived in the dorms and attended classes, while her owner, Hal Mullins, class of 1948, was a student at A&M. Mullins said she was only happy when she was with him, according to Reveille: First Lady of Texas A&M by Rusty and Vanessa Burson.

