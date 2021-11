The Pittsburgh Steelers (+4.5) are heading to Cleveland to take on the Browns this Sunday for their second AFC North contest of the 2021 NFL season. Needing to keep from falling to 0-2 in the division, the Week 8 matchup may just be the Steelers biggest game so far this season. Add in the last time these two teams met was in the Wild Card round of the 2020 NFL postseason, the Steelers will look to avoid their first three-game losing streak to the Browns since the 80s. To do so, Ben Roethlisberger will have to pull out a game in which he is the biggest underdog against Cleveland of any game in his career, and an underdog for only the third time in 28 games versus the Browns.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO