Classroom Hero: Kimberly Wade’s love for education started in kindergarten

I will never forget the day I got to take home my teacher's "Morning Message" when I was in kindergarten. I had just finished a half-day of school, where I sang, read, played, munched on cinnamon graham crackers and sipped on chocolate milk out of the carton. My teacher, Mrs. Bruner, had written our morning message on a piece of large, lined paper. To this day, I can still smell the strong odor of the black permanent marker she wrote with. The sheet of paper included a sweet note she'd written to the class, as well as reminders of how to be kind to one another and how to persevere when reading began to get, well, difficult.

