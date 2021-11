Protegrity, a global leader in data security, announced the appointment of Paul Mountford as the company’s new CEO. Mountford joins Protegrity following a successful 30-year career in the technology industry, having held senior executive positions at industry-leading companies such as Cisco Systems, where Mountford ran Cisco’s $34 billion Enterprise business, and Riverbed Technology where Mountford was CEO. Most recently, Mountford served as chief operating officer at Pure Storage, one of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies that provides storage solutions for SaaS and cloud companies to power mission-critical artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and analytics in multi-cloud environments.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO