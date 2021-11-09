TruTrace Technologies Joins the APAC Provenance Alliance to Expand Use of Blockchain Technology to Protect and Authenticate Products

Uiflow, the no-code platform for development teams to build both the user interface and logic of web apps visually, announced that it has raised $5.2 million in seed funding. The round was led by Addition, with participation from YC Continuity, David Helgason, founder of Unity Technology and Jeff Lawson, founder of Twilio, as well as existing investors TI Platform and Kevin Mahaffey, the founder of SNR, amongst others. In less than one year since Uiflow’s inception, the company has raised $6 million and acquired multiple enterprise customers, including a leading global professional-services firm and more than 3,200 additional beta customer signups.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO