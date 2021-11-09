CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TruTrace Technologies Joins the APAC Provenance Alliance to Expand Use of Blockchain Technology to Protect and Authenticate Products

By AIT News Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth American company joins a consortium of technology and service providers within the global food supply chain industry . TruTrace Technologies, developer of a fully-integrated blockchain platform for the legal cannabis, food, and pharmaceutical industries, is proud to announce that it has recently joined APAC Provenance, which is an industry alliance...

