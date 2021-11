Inc. 5000 entrepreneur, data privacy and web accessibility advocate, co-founder of Ntooitive Digital and TruAbilities. It's hard to believe that omnichannel was once considered to be merely a "buzzword" used to spice up marketing jargon. When the term first entered marketplaces in 2010, the ability to provide a seamless multiplatform customer experience seemed like an expensive endeavor that only luxury brands with deep pockets could afford. This mentality reveals itself as a relic of a different moment in history. It was a time before the dawn of the tablet and the fast-changing advertising landscape on social media, and it was a time when the average consumer only used two touchpoints per purchase.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO