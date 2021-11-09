Everbridge Announces Expanded Strategic Relationship To Include Its E911 Solution With Cisco Webex Calling And UCM Cloud Platforms
Integration enables organizations 100% compliance with both Kari’s Law and RAY BAUM’S Act to ensure the conveyance of “dispatchable location” information with 911 calls enabling first responders to more quickly locate the caller. Everbridge, Inc. the global leader in critical event management (CEM), announced an extension of its partnership...aithority.com
Comments / 0