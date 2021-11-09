Yellowstone Capital Partners Announces Close of $95 Million of Funding to Finance the Development and Preservation of Attainable Housing in the United States

The city of Orange has approved bond financing for a new apartment complex with 62 units that will be affordable for low-income families. Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County. If you would like to submit your own student media project related to Orange County civics or if you have any response to this work, contact Digital Editor Sonya Quick at squick@voiceofoc.org.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO