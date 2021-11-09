CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Yellowstone Capital Partners Announces Close of $95 Million of Funding to Finance the Development and Preservation of Attainable Housing in the United States

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYellowstone Capital Partners announced the close of $95 million in capital for its third fund focused on credit opportunities in the United States housing market. With the first close, Yellowstone brings together a unique investment platform and a global investor base aligned on the pursuit of real estate investments with positive...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
nerej.com

JLL Capital Markets arranges $53.566 million financing for Glenview House on behalf of the borrower, Beachwold Residential LLC

Stamford, CT JLL Capital Markets has arranged $53.566 million in acquisition financing for Glenview House, a 146-unit, midrise multi-housing community with a ground-floor Walgreen’s location. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Beachwold Residential LLC, to secure the three-year, floating-rate loan through MetLife Investment Management. Glenview House consists of one,...
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
aithority.com

With $25 Million In Funding, Atomic Launches an Investing API For Fintechs and Banks

Atomic, the investing API that allows fintechs and banks to seamlessly integrate investing into their products, announced its launch alongside $25 million in funding. The latest round, Series A, was co-led by QED Investors and Anthemis with participation from Softbank and Y Combinator. Atomic was founded by Stanford graduates and serial entrepreneurs, David Dindi and Marco Alban, who both bring a wealth of experience in API-driven solutions for the financial services industry.
MARKETS
aithority.com

tZERO Named Most Innovative in Capital Markets by Benzinga in 2021 Global Fintech Awards

TZERO, a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital assets, announced that it has won the 2021 Benzinga Global Fintech Award in the ‘Most Innovative in Capital Markets’ category. The award recognizes outstanding performance in capital markets and the most disruptive idea brought to market as a tool for retail traders and investors.
MARKETS
aithority.com

CloudQuery Launches with $3.5 Million Seed Funding From boldstart ventures to Solve Developers’ Cloud Infrastructure Visibility Problem

CloudQuery, a startup giving developers better visibility into their cloud infrastructure assets and configuration, announced that it has closed a $3.5 million seed funding round led by boldstart ventures, with participation from Work-Bench, Mango Capital and Haystack. As cloud infrastructure providers and service catalogues have grown, the burden on developer...
ECONOMY
roi-nj.com

The UPS Store leases space at Prism Capital Partners’ new development in Woodbridge

Prism Capital Partners’ new multifamily-and-retail community at the corner of Rahway Avenue and Green Street in downtown Woodbridge has a new tenant. The UPS Store will open a location at Avenue & Green, marking the second retail lease commitment — with more in the works — where LeGrand Coffee House is set to open its first brick-and-mortar shop in January.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#United States#Yellowstone National Park#Housing Market#Co Founder And Cio#Managing Partner#Fund Iii
aithority.com

Everscale Partners With Leading Indian Blockchain Developer Groups

Leading Everscale (formerly FreeTON) blockchain ecosystem organization FreeTON DeFi Alliance has partnered with two prominent developer groups from India including the Kerala Blockchain Academy and Blockchains Center India to engage more teams and individuals in the Next Top TON startup competition, which is running through December 6, 2021. FreeTON DeFi...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

rct AI Closed Series A-3 Funding

Rct AI, the provider of AI solutions for the video game industry based off LA, has announced completion of $10 Million+ Series A-3 funding led by Yuanyuzhou Ventures and Springwind Ventures. rct AI is a tech-driven project that builds the true Metaverse with AI-generated content for gaming and blockchain. Since...
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

True Wind Capital Closes $817M Fintech Focused Fund

True Wind Capital was launched in 2015 by Adam Clammer and James H. Greene, Jr., who previously founded and led KKR’s Global Technology Group. Fund II will also focus on True Wind’s priorities of seeking companies with strong management teams which are working in niche sectors within software, data analytics, tech-enabled services, internet, financial technology, and hardware.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Propy Launches A “Learn-and-Earn” Program and an NFT Marketplace

Propy, the premier real estate transaction platform on blockchain, announced that users will be rewarded with PRO tokens to engage them in a variety of educational and transactional activities across its desktop and new iOS-based app. Both the new iOS app and desktop versions will process three types of residential...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
aithority.com

Consulting Solutions Expands Its UKG Practice

Consulting Solutions (CSI), a nationally recognized leader in technology workforce and consulting services, announced the expansion of its UKG (formerly Kronos, Inc.) Consulting Practice with the hiring of Christine Hanna, who will serve as Practice Director and lead the continued buildout of the company’s UKG service offerings and UKG-certified consultant teams.
BUSINESS
localocnews.com

Orange Sets Up Financing Mechanism for Affordable Housing Apartment Complex Development

The city of Orange has approved bond financing for a new apartment complex with 62 units that will be affordable for low-income families. Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County. If you would like to submit your own student media project related to Orange County civics or if you have any response to this work, contact Digital Editor Sonya Quick at squick@voiceofoc.org.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
connectcre.com

Q&A with DLP Capital Partners on Partnering with Operators for Housing Solutions

N the uncertain and volatile investment climate of 2021, real estate looks like one of the steadiest paths to achieving solid returns. That doesn’t mean real estate investing is without an element of risk, though, and experienced guidance is a must. Enter DLP Capital Partners and its well-established track record of transactions as investor, lender, and broker.
REAL ESTATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Partners to break ground on $16M housing development

More housing opportunities are in store for Grand Rapids with the construction of a new four-story, mixed-use residential development kicking off this week. Honor Construction and Victory Development Group will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for Victory on Leonard, a $16 million mixed-use residential development, at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at the site, at 900 Leonard St. NW in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Credit Union Times

Curql Fund I Closes at Over $250 Million

Curql Collective, a CUSO focused on advancing fintech innovation for credit unions, officially closed out its venture capital fund, Curql Fund I, to investors at just over $250 million on Oct. 31, the CUSO announced. The CUSO originally planned to close its fund at $150 million, but due to an...
MARKETS
irei.com

Energy Impact Partners closes Fund II at more than $1b

Energy Impact Partners (EIP) has achieved a final close on its latest Flagship Fund, with more than $1 billion in capital commitments. The fund brings together strategic and financial investors across the utility, energy, real estate, mobility and industrial sectors that are accelerating progress toward net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions. The investor base includes Alliant Energy, Cox Enterprises, Duke Energy, EDF Group, FirstEnergy Corp., Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., Microsoft, Portland General Electric Company, and TC Energy Corp., among others.
MARKETS
u.today

izumi Finance Secures $2.1 Million in Funding to Advance Liquidity Ecosystem of UniswapV3

Izumi Finance, an instrument for optimization of liquidity strategies on Uniswap v3, shares the details of its latest strategic funding round. izumi Finance raises $2.1 million, Mirana Ventures led the round. According to the press release shared by the izumi Finance (https://izumi.finance/) team, its strategic funding round has been successfully...
MARKETS
mpamag.com

SAVVYY announces $5.7 million capital raise

Lending tech start-up SAVVYY has announced that it has raised $5.7 million in its latest funding round. In a statement, SAVVYY said that investors include “prominent leaders in the financial services industry,” including Joe Canavan, principal of Canavan Capital; Michael Zych, former global head of fixed income at Scotiabank; and fintech investors Kevin Walton and Michael Vanderkaden.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy