Open skating and beginners’ lessons are available for all ages at the Riverscape ice rink. CONTRIBUTED

DAYTON — Later this month a winter tradition in the Miami Valley is opening up.

The Ice Rink at Riverscape Metro Park in downtown Dayton will be open Nov. 26.

The rink will stay open every day through Feb. 27.

It costs $6 dollars to get in and renting skates costs $ 2 dollars.

