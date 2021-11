A 66-year-old man is dead as a result of the vehicle he was driving having struck a residence in the eastern part of the city on Thursday evening, police said. Dennis Heath was pronounced dead at the scene and a man who had been with him, Dennis Dickens, 40, was taken to Nash UNC Health Care for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson said Friday in a news release.

