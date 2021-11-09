CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Gas: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.6 million in...

www.mysanantonio.com

MySanAntonio

Mexco Energy reports net income of over $1 million

Midland-based Mexco Energy Corp. reported net income of $1.103 million, or 52 cents per diluted share, for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2021. This compares to a net loss of $341,640, or 17 cents per diluted share, for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2020. Operating revenues were $2,817,679...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Prudential Bancorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP) on Friday reported profit of $2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. The bank holding company posted revenue of $10.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.2...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Seneca Foods: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARION, N.Y. (AP) _ Seneca Foods Corp. (SENEA) on Friday reported earnings of $11.7 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Marion, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.31 per share. The fruit and vegetable company posted revenue of $372.3 million in the period. _____. This story was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Chesapeake Granite Wash: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $1.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. The owner of royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Green Thumb Industries' net income doubles

Green Thumb Industries delivered mixed third-quarter results by matching revenue estimates but falling short on adjusted Ebitda, Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey said in a research note on Thursday. The Chicago and Vancouver-based cannabis company said it earned $20.2 million, or 8 cents a share, up from net income of $9.64 million, or 4 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue increased by 49% to $234 million. Adjusted Ebitda jumped 52.6% year-over-year to $81 million, short of the consensus target of $83 million. "We anticipate strong financial momentum and increased institutional ownership in both GTBIF and their domestic MSO cannabis peers," Hickey said. "We think the U.S. cannabis regulatory framework will become more favorable in short time for domestic MSOs and allow uplifting to senior exchanges and accelerate cannabis market growth. We believe the U.S. cannabis market offers an unparalleled return opportunity and that GTI is a market share leader." Shares of Green Thumb Industries are down 11% so far this year, compared to a 3.3% dip by the Cannabis ETF .
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Investor's Business Daily

Stocks To Watch: CNX Resources Corp Sees RS Rating Rise To 83

CNX Resources Corp (CNX) saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Friday, with an increase from 76 to 83. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. This unique rating measures technical performance by showing...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.22% to $46.91 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.78 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Thursday, still underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) inched 0.03% higher to $327.74 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.52% to 15,704.28 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $56.59 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy and Forget About

Thermo Fisher is a growth beast that has produced returns of more than 1,100% in 10 years. Costco's latest monthly sales suggest that the company is still building on already strong numbers. Both businesses are profitable, safe investments that investors can own over the long term. Investing isn't something that...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

Atlantica pays a sustainable dividend. Medical Properties has healthy growth ahead. Most dividend stocks have rallied this year. That's one reason why the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is below 1.3% these days, its lowest level in two decades. However, while most dividend stocks are higher, compressing their yields,...
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

Reducing emissions will be done through innovation

There are plentiful questions to be answered amid the discussions about how to address climate change and move to a low-carbon world. “Geopolitical tensions are growing as countries argue over accelerating reduction of greenhouse gases,” said Lewis Matthews, co-founder of Project Geminae. Speaking at the Professional Petroleum Data Management Association’s...
ENVIRONMENT

