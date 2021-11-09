CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Triumph Group: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) _ Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its fiscal second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Mexco Energy reports net income of over $1 million

Midland-based Mexco Energy Corp. reported net income of $1.103 million, or 52 cents per diluted share, for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2021. This compares to a net loss of $341,640, or 17 cents per diluted share, for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2020. Operating revenues were $2,817,679...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Chesapeake Granite Wash: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $1.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. The owner of royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Psychemedics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ACTON, Mass. (AP) _ Psychemedics Corp. (PMD) on Friday reported earnings of $739,000 in its third quarter. The Acton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. The drug testing company posted revenue of $6.7 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

VOC Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ VOC Energy Trust (VOC) on Friday reported profit of $2.7 million in its third quarter. The Houston-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share. The statutory trust with net profits interest in properties held by Vess Oil posted revenue of $2.8 million in the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Triumph Group#Ap#Triumph Group Inc#Automated Insights
MySanAntonio

RenovaCare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) _ RenovaCare Inc. (RCAR) on Friday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its third quarter. The Roseland, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Yeti shares up premarket after earnings beat and raised guidance

Yeti Holdings Inc. shares jumped 1.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the maker of cups and coolers for outdoor activities beat estimates for the third quarter and raised its guidance. The company posted net income of $52.9 million, or 60 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $51.4 million, or 58 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 64 cents, ahead of the 60 cent FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $362.6 million from $294.6 million a year ago, also ahead of the $358 million FactSet consensus. "While we are not immune to the confluence of supply chain disruptions and cost pressures that are pervasive in the market, our team's ongoing execution has supported our ability to once again raise both our top and bottom line outlooks for the year," said CEO Matt Reintjes in a statement. The company is now expecting full-year sales to grow 28% to 29%, compared with prior guidance of up 26% to 28%. It expects full-year adjusted EPS of $2.51 to $2.53, compared with prior guidance of $2.42 to $2.46. Shares have gained 51% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 23.7%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Beyond Meat shares drop 19% on poor quarter, weak outlook

The company's stock was initially pummeled more than 18% in extended trading Wednesday after it reported a fiscal third-quarter net loss of $54.8 million, or 87 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $19,3 million, or 31 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusting for one-time losses, Beyond reported a net loss of $36.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slipped 1.37% to $225.82 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.52% to 15,704.28 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $271.67 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.55% higher to $47.49 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.06% to 4,649.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.20 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Believe It or Not, These Stocks Pay You to Own Them

Dividends are great wealth builders. The income they deliver can support you in retirement or just help you buy more stock now. Pay attention to a dividend's growth rate. Most (or all) of us would love extra income, but few of us are eager to take on a second job in order to get it. Fortunately, there are other ways to get extra income -- including passive income.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

Atlantica pays a sustainable dividend. Medical Properties has healthy growth ahead. Most dividend stocks have rallied this year. That's one reason why the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is below 1.3% these days, its lowest level in two decades. However, while most dividend stocks are higher, compressing their yields,...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy