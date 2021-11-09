Prosecution expected to wrap up Tuesday in murder trial of Joseph Elledge

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The prosecution in the murder trial of Joseph Elledge is expected to wrap up Tuesday. Elledge is accused of killing his wife Mengqi Ji in October 2019.

ABC 17 News crews in the Boone County Courthouse saw defense witnesses on Monday, which indicates it is likely the prosecution will conclude Tuesday and the defense will start to present its case.

Day 7 of Trial: Prosecution Presents Text Evidence and Elledge's 'Grievances' Journal

On Monday, Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight presented the evidence of Elledge's grievances journal where Elledge documents by date and time over 51 pages of notes on events that happened between him and Ji.

The prosecution had Columbia Police Department Investigator Jeff Adams read aloud in court some parts of the journal.

In the journal, Elledge wrote about divorce help information and issues between him and Ji. In some of the journal entries, Elledge calls Ji selfish, impatient, and toxic. He also states he thought Ji was trying to gaslight him into believing he was a bad person and that all Ji cared about was teaching their daughter to speak Chinese.

Text messages between Elledge and Ji were also brought up in court. One text pointed out by Knight brought attention to a message Elledge sent to Ji where he "banished" her after an argument.

Defense attorney Scott Rosenblum said he went over 15,000 to 16,000 texts between the two over several years. Rosenblum said with the specific texts presented in court, the jury wasn't able to get the full picture and context of all of the messages.

Case Background

Ji was reported missing to police by Elledge on Oct. 10, 2019. Elledge reported his wife had not come home the night before.

Elledge was arrested on Oct. 25 and charged with child abuse and neglect after officers found evidence of abuse to the couple's only child during Ji's missing person investigation.

During this time, law enforcement considered Elledge the primary suspect in his wife's disappearance.

Investigators then spent over a year on-and-off searching for Ji's body in the Lamine River in Cooper County due to cell phone records from Elledge.

In February of 2020, a grand jury indicted Elledge on a charge of first-degree murder for the death of his wife.

In March of this year, a hiker at Rock Bridge State Park found human remains .

In April, the remains were confirmed to be those of Ji through her dental records. Personal identification documents found at the scene, including her driver's license, also helped identify the remains.

The post Prosecution expected to wrap up Tuesday in murder trial of Joseph Elledge appeared first on ABC17NEWS .