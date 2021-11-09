CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Reducing Supply is Key to U.S. Drug Policy | Opinion

By Kevin Sabet
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The policy priorities and historically high levels of funding for the Office of National Drug Control Policy coming out of the Biden administration are encouraging...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Commentary: Language is a crucial link in the foreign policy supply chain

A pandemic period of critical shortages, shipping delays and even unfilled prescriptions at CVS reminds all of us that disrupted supply chains thousands of miles away disrupt everyday life on Main Street. It’s exposed vulnerabilities that result from a lack of long-term planning and investment. Quick fixes can only do...
U.S. POLITICS
wibqam.com

Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats promised voters sweeping drug price reform in their signature social spending bill, but agreed to move ahead with a far less ambitious proposal after facing opposition from centrist dissenters in Congress. The plan could still fail as hurdles remain...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
arcamax.com

Democrats scramble to save prescription drug policy in social spending bill

WASHINGTON — Hoping to show progress on a 15-year-old campaign promise, Democrats are scrambling to find a way to allow Medicare to negotiate prices on a limited number of prescription drugs as part of their social spending and climate plan. Medicare drug price negotiation is one of a handful of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Trafficking#U S#Plan Colombia#Americans#Stanford#White House#State
Axios

The China quandary for U.S. climate policy

Some U.S. progressives say America's China policy is a choice between challenging Beijing's abuses or saving the planet, but some diplomats warn the strategy won't work. Why it matters: The icy U.S.-China relationship is deepening fears that the world's leaders won't be able to work together to prevent climate catastrophes.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

US pays China for an unenforceable climate deal

John Kerry's art of the deal goes something like this: He makes a laborious public spectacle of his herculean efforts to reach an agreement, and then, he gives up anything he has to in order to get a deal — any deal. Kerry then proclaims that the deal is world-changing as the other party completely ignores its commitments.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US envoy in charge of vaccine aid to step down

The US envoy in charge of vaccine aid will leave her post after leading an effort in which President Joe Biden has promised more than 1.1 billion doses, an official said Friday. Gayle Smith, named by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in April, will return to her position as president of ONE, the campaign backed by pop star Bono to fight extreme poverty. A senior State Department official said that Smith would step down at the end of the month and had always intended the position to be temporary. Smith "took on the temporary assignment at the request of Secretary Blinken in order to build out our global response and set the stage for the longer-term thinking about resilience to public health threats," the official told AFP.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Galesburg Register-Mail

LETTER: Five ironies in U.S. policy, politics

Editor, Register-Mail: 1. Why is the Biden administration considering offering $450,000 or a family maximum of $1,000,000 to illegal immigrants whose families may or not be separated, yet we offer nothing to the many hundreds of legal immigrants coming, at no small cost to them in money and paperwork, from central and western Africa and who are keeping us fed by working 40-60 hours a week in the poultry and pork producing factories throughout the Midwest and South? It’s this latter group that should be getting the bonus, if anyone, is it not?
GALESBURG, IL
The Center Square

Federal workers with natural immunity to COVID-19 sue Biden administration over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Federal workers with naturally acquired immunity to COVID-19 filed a class-action lawsuit Monday against the federal government over the Biden administration's mandate that all federal workers be vaccinated against it as a condition of employment. The mandate doesn't allow for exemptions for religious or other reasons, including having natural immunity.
U.S. POLITICS
lawfareblog.com

The Taliban Haven’t Changed, But U.S. Policy Must

Editor’s Note: With the United States defeated in Afghanistan and the Taliban in power, it is tempting to minimize the impact of the disaster by contending that, this time around, the Taliban will no longer be the terrorist-supporting, human rights-abusing nightmare that they were before 9/11. Haroro J. Ingram, Andrew Mines and Omar Mohammed of George Washington University's Program on Extremism argue that such assumptions are fundamentally at odds with the Taliban's goals and the realities of Afghanistan today. The authors call for keeping the Taliban regime at a distance while trying to address the humanitarian disaster facing Afghanistan.
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
633K+
Followers
68K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy