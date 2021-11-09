Reducing Supply is Key to U.S. Drug Policy | Opinion

The US envoy in charge of vaccine aid will leave her post after leading an effort in which President Joe Biden has promised more than 1.1 billion doses, an official said Friday. Gayle Smith, named by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in April, will return to her position as president of ONE, the campaign backed by pop star Bono to fight extreme poverty. A senior State Department official said that Smith would step down at the end of the month and had always intended the position to be temporary. Smith "took on the temporary assignment at the request of Secretary Blinken in order to build out our global response and set the stage for the longer-term thinking about resilience to public health threats," the official told AFP.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO