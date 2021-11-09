Tuesday NJ weather: The nicest, warmest day of the week

CHICAGO (CBS) — A few flurries will be possible overnight into Saturday morning, with lows in the low 30s.
It will be mainly dry on Saturday with some clearing skies late in the day. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s with a gusty west wind.
A clipper system will approach the area on Saturday night, increasing snow chances once again for the area.
Scattered snow showers, and snow squalls, will be possible after 10 p.m. Saturday and lasting through the late morning on Sunday.
A rain and snow mix is likely from Sunday midday through the midafternoon.
Minor snow accumulations will be possible, but mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Highs on Sunday will only be in the upper 30s.
Partly cloudy skies return Monday and Tuesday with mainly dry conditions. Highs on Monday will be in the low 40s and back in the 50s on Tuesday.
