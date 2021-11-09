Dean Stockwell: 10 Roles to Remember Him by From 'Quantum Leap' to 'Blue Velvet'
The actor and Oscar nominee has died aged 85. Here are some of the roles in which Dean Stockwell stood...www.newsweek.com
The actor and Oscar nominee has died aged 85. Here are some of the roles in which Dean Stockwell stood...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0