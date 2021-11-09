CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama joins lawsuit against Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors

By Brian Lawson
 4 days ago

( WHNT ) — Alabama joined several other states across the nation in suing the Biden administration over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors – which was set to go into effect Nov. 22.

The deadline was then extended to January 4 – but the states in the lawsuit are working to make sure that deadline never actually arrives.

The OSHA requirement stated that by the deadline, all companies with 100 or more employees would be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing and masking.

Alabama joined with a handful of other states, including Georgia and South Carolina over the federal contractor mandate. That lawsuit is in federal court in Augusta, Ga. Meanwhile, Alabama joined Georgia and Florida in trying to block the OSHA requirements, in a petition before the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The lawsuit alleges the Biden Administration doesn’t have the authority, that the use of the federal procurement act goes further than Congress authorized, that it hasn’t met the requirements of showing the economic benefits of the mandate, that the deadlines are unworkable and will harm state economies, and that proper notice wasn’t given.

The lawsuit states that failure to comply and get vaccinated would lead to staggering losses for businesses. It also points out that universities would either lose employees or funding and needed agencies would also lose funding.

A federal court in Louisiana has issued a temporary stay on the contractor vaccine mandate. Historically, the courts have generally found states have “police power” to enforce vaccine mandates, but the contractor lawsuit is a bit different, because it relates to federal contract details, and the suing states want no part of it.

