League of Legends’ newest feature aimed at acknowledging the accomplishments of players, known as Challenges, will soon be released on the game’s PBE. Jordan “Barackprobama” Checkman, competitive team design lead for League, revealed in a new game update blog post today that Challenges, which were teased as part of the upcoming 2022 preseason, are on the way. This feature will enable all types of League players, regardless of how and where they queue, to be recognized for their achievements in a different way than Eternals currently do.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO