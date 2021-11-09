CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Gosar Faces Growing Calls To Be Arrested Over Video Showing Him Killing AOC

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
 4 days ago
The video depicted Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) by cutting the back of her neck with two...

Janet Weaver-Miller
3d ago

Will someone in the republican party do the right thing for a change and stand up against all these criminals in your trumpikin party..PLEASE.. evil is being spread across our country. and it's not going away!

Reply(3)
13
Marsha Talley
3d ago

to wish for dealth of another shows you serve the most evil part of the world.warning that statement can be reverse.

Reply(1)
9
 

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

