COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Thoughts as Ohio State leads Purdue 45-17 at the half:. * The Buckeyes scored touchdowns on their first six possessions and were two of two on third downs before their final drive of the half. To that point, the Buckeyes had done almost everything right, with explosive scoring drives, long scoring drives and a mix of run and pass. A third-down incompletion led to a field goal in the final minute of the half, the closest thing to the Buckeyes being stopped. But the offense did basically whatever it wanted to.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO