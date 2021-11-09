CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Sonic H cold brew coffee maker uses sonic technology for a quick 5 minute brew

By Julian Horsey
 4 days ago
Coffee aficionados looking for a quick cold brew coffee maker may be interested in the aptly named Super Sonic H, which allows you to extract cold brew coffee in just 5 minutes using sonic wave technology. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $199...

