Super Sonic H cold brew coffee maker uses sonic technology for a quick 5 minute brew

Most of us have some sort of morning routine, and my ritual is not complete without a cup of coffee. Whether it's a refreshing cold cup or a steaming hot mug, I need my java in the a.m. Grabbing coffee at a neighborhood shop or national chain is certainly convenient, but my spending was getting a little out of hand. Whether I was stopping by the local shop right across from my apartment or heading to Starbucks a few blocks away, I used to buy coffee at least three times a week. And that small daily cost adds up. What's worse, I prefer black coffee (double espresso, a black coffee, or a cold brew, please), so I wasn't even paying for the seasonal beverages or fancy syrups. After tallying up some receipts and a bit of self-reflection, I realized I needed to start making coffee at home. Luckily, it's more delicious, more affordable, and can actually be pretty fun to play barista. (Plus, I don't have to put on makeup or even take a shower to brew a cup of Joe in my kitchen.)

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO