November 9, 2021

The Voice
The Voice
By John W. Whitehead & Nisha Whitehead We are a Nation...

Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Nov. 28

Over the last few months, many U.S. officials have decided to mandate COVID vaccinations as a new way to prevent the spread of COVID after cases skyrocketed again amid the Delta variant surge. President Joe Biden took it a step further by ordering certain employers to issue vaccination mandates before the end of the year. As a result, hundreds of airline employees have faced termination and thousands of health care workers have already been let go. Now, a new round of unvaccinated individuals may soon find themselves out of a job.
MarketRealist

Former Kyle Rittenhouse Attorneys Want $2 Million in Bail Money Back

Former Kyle Rittenhouse attorneys want back the $2 million for bail that his foundation raised for his defense to be returned if he's acquitted. In September, Rittenhouse’s former defense attorney Lin Wood sent a letter to Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder asking that the $2 million his #FightBack Foundation raised for Rittenhouse’s bail be returned to the Foundation if Rittenhouse is acquitted.
The Voice

Renewal

State representative Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, is helping residents conveniently renew driver's licenses, get plate stickers and access other services by being a partner with the Illinois Secretary of State's office to bring driver services to Aurora's North Island Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5. "This past...
The Voice

Cheers For Veterans

In advance of Veterans Day, the public is invited to join the beloved "Cheers For Veterans" gala for its return at Bobak's Signature Events in Woodridge, www.signatureevent.com, Thursday, Nov. 4! Now in its 11th year, the 2021 Cheers For Veterans event will feature fine dining, open bar, live music, silent...
The Voice

veterans day parade

Aurora will honor on Veterans Day the heroes who bravely served our country and returned home to continue serving in many ways throughout the community. With the theme 'Serving Our Country and Our Community,' the annual Aurora Veterans Day parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, from Benton...
The Voice

Wiping the slate clean: Toilet paper to Texas tango

Don’t be concerned. You may safely remove your facemask while reading this column. I’ve had my flu shot and COVID booster. I’m covered for malaria, leprosy, polio, trench foot, St. Vitus Dance, hoof and mouth, bubonic plague, and crabgrass, so no worries. So far, no matter what Ted Cruz, Tucker Carlson, or Candace Owens say (Owens believes we should invade Australia because it’s a police state imposing pandemic lockdowns on people against their will), I have no adverse COVID booster side effects, such as an extra limb or appendage growing out of my personal body other than those sprouting before the pandemic began. Although it is true most COVID victims recover without suffering the side effect of death, many of those recovered are having memory problems months later.
The Voice

Maurie Misner

By John Montesano The Fox Valley Veterans Breakfast Club has named Maurie Misner the November 2021 Herschel Luckinbill Veteran of the Month. Maurie was born in Blythe, Calif. March 28, 1944. Later in the year, Maurie's mom brought him to Aurora. He was graduated from East Aurora High School in...
The Voice

Abortion: Thoughts on both sides of the volatile issue

Abortion is back in the news again. It had been biding its time until the right moment. The right moment arrived with the appearance of two news items:. • The first item is that the U.S. Supreme Court will be reviewing the State of Mississippi’s law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy (the current standard is 22 weeks). The plaintiffs fought tooth and nail to get this case to the High Court, because they want the justices to overturn Roe vs. Wade once and for all. They have been encouraged by the recent shifting of the Court’s make-up, with six conservative justices.
The Voice

Mary Ann Curtis

Reader's Voice: In defense of a woman's reproductive rights. By Mary Ann Curtis, Naperville, Ill. Texas governor Greg Abbott and his bounty-hunting bully buddies are on the prowl for women, their abortion-providers and anyone who aids them. Under protection of the Texas abortion ban, State Senate Bill 8, they ran to the U.S. Supreme Court for cover and assistance. How...
The Voice

Various ways aid communication, understanding

A system of communication is important in any community. In addition to precarious social media, newspapers have been involved in communications since the late 18th Century. Systems and times change. The Voice offers a platform to exchange ideas, provide community narratives, and offer opinions. We call attention to this week's...
The Voice

Jim Hopp

Reader's Commentary: The late Jim Hopp's untimely death will reach three months Wednesday, Nov. 10. He left an indelible record in many ways. His wife, Nancy Hopp, submitted a timely narrative, a eulogy, in essence, for this week's Reader's Commentary. They were married 43 years. A celebration of life was...
crimewatchpa.com

No Shave November

Members of the Palmyra Borough Police Department are participating in "No-Shave November". Officers are personally donating to the fund raiser, while the Palmyra Borough Police Association will match the money raised. The officers chose the money raised to go the Lebanon County Humane Society and the Pinnacle Health Children's Resource Center.
crimewatchpa.com

No Shave November!!

Day 3 of No Shave November, a scruff is starting to appear on Chief Phillips. Please make a donation to the Wyomissing Police Labor Organization, all proceeds benefit Laney’s Legacy of Hope which helps children with pediatric cancer. Checks can be sent to the Wyomissing Police Department at 22 Reading Blvd. Wyomissing PA., 19610, please write No Shave November in the memo section of the check.
The Voice

Veterans Day:

• DuPage County will mark Veterans Day Thursday, Nov. 11. The County’s Information Technology and Geographic Information System teams created an interactive Veterans Day portal, which can be found at www.dupageco.org/veteran. The site allows residents to create their own Honor Post highlighting their loved one or friend, along with a photo and written tribute.
