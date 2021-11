It’s no secret that in 2020 Americans were doing a lot of moving around. And the city of Denver was where more than a few of them landed. Easy access to the Rocky Mountains may have topped many’s lists of reasons for picking Colorado’s capital, but aesthetes too couldn’t have better timed relocating to the Mile High City. Because, right now, it’s at the height of an art and design boom.

DENVER, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO