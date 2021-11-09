CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comment: New consumer protection laws target travel sellers

Travel Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox Williams partner Rhys Griffiths and associate Phyllis Acheampong look at plans to outlaw a range of travel promotion practices. In our first article last week, we looked at the enforcement powers to be given to UK regulators to sanction travel companies for non-compliance with consumer law, including imposing fines of...

travelweekly.co.uk

Travel Weekly

Comment: Regulators to get tough on consumer law compliance

Fox Williams partner Rhys Griffiths and associate Phyllis Acheampong look at new enforcement powers for UK regulators. The enforcement tools available to UK and EU regulators to punish travel companies for non-compliance with consumer protection laws are about to be radically overhauled. The EU has already passed laws to give...
U.K.
cortlandvoice.com

Gov. Hochul Signs Consumer Protection Legislative Package

Press release from governor.ny.gov. Governor Hochul signed a legislative package relating to consumer protection. Legislation S.153/A.2382 enacts the The Consumer Credit Fairness Act, which will protect consumers from abusive debt collection, as many practices relate to old debts being sued on, debt from credit card issuers being resold to other creditors, and minimal information being provided to debt purchasers. By increasing transparency, minimizing gaps in State civil procedure laws, and preventing extreme actions such as wage garnishment and bank account freezing, consumers are given more time to act on burdensome debt collection practices. Legislation S.4823/A.3359 prohibits harassment from utility companies when negotiating a complaint or unpaid balance. Legislation S.1199/A.5838 requires the Public Service Commission to have at least one member who is an expert at consumer advocacy.
POLITICS
Travel Weekly

Comment: Claims of ‘flaws’ in trust accounts are wide of the mark

Critics of model are misguided, argues Protected Trust Services financial director Tom Clay. Trust accounts are being embraced by the UK travel industry for many reasons. Trust accounts offer travel companies, consumers, stake holders and suppliers far more comfort than any other protection model available. The key is that the...
ECONOMY
UPI News

Yahoo leaves China after new consumer data law takes effect

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Tech company Yahoo announced on Tuesday that it's pulling its operations in China due to legal and operational "challenges" in the Asian country. The company said it's leaving China after two decades of doing business there, citing an "increasingly challenging business and legal environment." Yahoo said...
ECONOMY
2urbangirls.com

Yeezy Apparel to Pay $950,000 in Consumer Protection Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today that Yeezy Apparel LLC and Yeezy LLC will pay $950,000 to settle a civil lawsuit alleging the online sneaker and clothing company engaged in unlawful business practices and false advertising by failing to ship items in a timely manner.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Seattle Times

Chopra brings Big Tech scrutiny to new consumer protection post

During his time on the Federal Trade Commission, Rohit Chopra made a point of scrutinizing the business practices of big technology companies such as Facebook, Google and Amazon. Now, much to the delight of progressives in Washington, he appears to be bringing the same focus to his new job as...
BUSINESS
