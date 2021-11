I stated I would wait until after the Patriots had played the Chargers before I would declare whether the team was a playoff contender or not. Here they sit at 4-4 and have beaten an opponent with a winning record, on the road, after they came off a BYE week. The Patriots are in the hunt! The upcoming schedule is favorable for them to make a run. Carolina is not playing well and maybe without Darnold (although that may be addition by subtraction), then they have Cleveland another 4-4 team they are competing with at home, then a trip to Atlanta. All these are winnable games.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO