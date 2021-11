FC Barcelona is back in action on Saturday as the club takes on Celta Viga in La Liga league play. Barcelona is coming off a 1-1 tie against Alaves in La Liga action last Saturday and will be looking to climb up higher in LA Liga standings and gain their first win in league play in four matches. They currently hold a record of 4-3-3 on the season. On the other side, Celta Vigo is in the midst of a down season, ranking just 15th overall in La Liga play with a 3-7-2 start to the season. They are coming off a scoreless draw against Rayo Vallecano last weekend.

SOCCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO