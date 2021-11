After nearly a year of waiting, The Book of Boba Fett, the next offering in Disney+’s slate of Star Wars TV shows, is almost here. The series will see Temuera Morrison return to the role of the iconic antihero, as he and Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand seek to build an empire. Of course, the show is also a spinoff of the hit series The Mandalorian and takes place around its timeline. This opens the door for a number of characters from the parent show to crossover into the new offshoot. Such a prospect is exciting and, should it happen, the Mandalorian characters could play a key role in Fett’s journey.

