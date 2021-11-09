Tonight's Forecast: Clear and chilly temps

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: Clouds are expected to decrease as we go through this evening and overnight leaving clear conditions and cold temperatures down near 30 degrees to open up the day on Wednesday. Filtered sunshine is in order for Wednesday along with rather mild readings headed back for the mid to upper 50s. Better precipitation chances return Thursday as a strong fall storm tracks into the Upper Midwest. We expect significant wind, rain, and sharply colder air. This could potentially bring a round of accumulating lake-effect snow by the weekend too, perhaps turning the ground white in several locations. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts as we draw closer to the arrival of this system.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds north/northeast light.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY : Mostly cloudy. Rain showers develop late morning/early afternoon. Windy too! Highs around 60. Wind gusts up to 40 mph possible.

FRIDAY : A mix of rain and snow, mostly lake effect precipitation. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Windy. Wind chills in the 20s.

SATURDAY : Lake effect rain and snow showers continue, with windy conditions. Highs in the lower 40s, wind chills in the 20s. Grassy accumulations possible.

SUNDAY: A chance for rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Grassy accumulations possible.

