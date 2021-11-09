You’ll want to gobble up all of Krispy Kreme’s Thanksgiving-themed donuts

Thanksgiving dinner just got a whole lot sweeter.

With 80% of consumers stating that celebrating Thanksgiving this year is more important than in previous years, Krispy Kreme is joining the celebration with a brand new Thanksgiving -inspired menu.

Feast your eyes on “Gobbles of Gratitude,” a collection of four new scrumptions doughnuts: Pecan Pie Doughnut, Cranberry Orange Doughnut, Dutch Apple Pie Doughnut and Gobbler Doughnut.

Here’s a breakdown of each doughnut:

· Pecan Pie Doughnut – Pecan pie lovers will rejoice over this iconic Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in delicious butter tart filling, then sprinkled with candied pecans and pie crust crumbles.

· Cranberry Orange Doughnut – This vibrant doughnut is filled with cranberry, dipped in cranberry orange icing and finished with an icing drizzle, for the perfect citrusy sweet taste.

· Dutch Apple Pie Doughnut – A fresh take on a fall favorite, this doughnut is filled with apple pie filling, dipped in caramel icing, topped in cinnamon and decorated with an icing lattice.

· Gobbler Doughnut – A fun heart-shaped doughnut is dipped in chocolate icing, decorated with chocolate Kreme, topped with Thanksgiving sprinkles and a Turkey Face fondant piece so cute you will just gobble it up!

Since November is also the season of giving, the chain is encouraging Americans to share their sweet treats with their loved ones through custom gratitude boxes.

These limited-edition boxes even have a space for fans to share a personal thank you note.

“We missed out on so much last year, including Thanksgiving celebrations. This Thanksgiving, people have a desire and need to be together more often and more so than any other Thanksgiving. So, we’re creating a way to share your gratitude with others in the most delicious way possible,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme in a press release.

Following the height of the pandemic, 56% of consumers said in the survey that they are planning on spending less time in the kitchen this holiday season in order to make up on missed time with friends and family.

And there’s no better way to bond than over dessert!

